More dirty dining: Live roaches, moldy walls and more citations at Bradenton-area restaurants

According to the latest inspection report of Manatee County restaurants, several local establishments are not storing food safely.
A seafood restaurant in Palmetto was cited for failing to date-mark shellfish or provide a consumer advisory for guests who ordered raw or undercooked oysters.
Sea Hut Restaurant, 5611 U.S. 19, Palmetto
- An inspector observed three live roaches in a soap dispenser at a handwash sink on the cook line. The roaches were killed and discarded.
- Cooked shrimp, crab meat and lobster tail were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- An air thermometer in a walk-in cooler was not accurate.
- Shellfish were not marked with the last date they had been served.
- Raw or undercooked oysters were offered and the establishment had no form of consumer advisory.
- Cream at the bar that had been open for approximately five days had no date marking.
- There was an encrusted material on a can opener blade.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- There was no proof of required training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- The floor in the warewashing area was covered in standing water.
- An inspector observed rotted wood with a black mold-like growth inside of a walk-in cooler and buckling walls in multiple areas of the establishment. The inspector ordered that no potentially hazardous food be stored in the cooler until it has been repaired.
- In-use knife/knives were stored in cracks between pieces of equipment. Corrective action was taken.
- No handwashing sign was provided at a sink in the men’s restroom used by food employees.
- No soap was provided at a handwash sink on the cook line.
- The wall of a warewashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.
Clean Juice, 5215 University Parkway, Bradenton
- A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution in between uses.
- Almond milk was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- There was no proof of required training for any employees.
Burger King, 5909 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- An employee had an ineffective hair restraint on while engaged in food preparation, according to an inspector.
- Ham, cut lettuce, American cheese and shredded cheese on the cook line were not discarded after the four-hour time limit established by the restaurant as a public health safety measure. A stop sale was issued and a manager discarded the items.
- Raw bacon was stored over coffee and creamer. Corrective action was taken.
- Carbon dioxide/helium tanks were not adequately secured in dry storage.
The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An employee with no hair restraint was engaged in food preparation.
- Food was stored on the floor.
- A cherry in a reach-in cooler had a mold-like growth. A stop sale was issued.
- Cheddar cheese and heavy cream were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The manager or person in charge lacked knowledge of foodborne illness or symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- Chickpeas and black beans in a reach-in cooler were not properly date-marked.
- An inspector observed sliced tomatoes near a grill cooling at room temperature.
Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.
