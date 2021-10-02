Coppertone recalls sunscreen for adults, kids and babies for presence of a carcinogen

Some Coppertone sunscreen has been recalled for the presence of benzene, a human carcinogen.

The announcement of the 12-lot recall came Thursday in recall notices posted to the company website and the FDA website.

If this sounds familiar, a sweeping July recall from Johnson & Johnson yanked Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens from shelves, along with and beach bags, for the same reason.

What did Coppertone recall?

Two kinds of its Sport sunscreen and three kinds of Pure & Simple sunscreen, all of which are SPF50.

▪ Pure & Simple, 5-ounce, 5-ounce, lot Nos. TN00BR2 and TN00CJ4.

▪ Pure & Simple Baby, 5-ounce, lot Nos. TN009GH, TN0083J and TN0083K.

▪ Pure & Simple Kids, 5-ounce, lot Nos. TN00CJV, TN00857, TN00854 and TN00855.

▪ Sport Mineral, 5-ounce, lot Nos. TN008KU and TN008KV.

▪ Sport, 1.6-ounce, lot No. TN00BU3.

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 suncreen spray is among five kinds of Coppertone recalled FDA

What danger does benzene pose?

The recall notice says daily exposure to the amount of benzene found in these sunscreens shouldn’t pose a problem “based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies.”

Still, nobody recalls 12 lots of a product and eats the cost when there’s no possibility of a problem.

The recall notice also warns: “Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral and skin and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, result in an increased risk of cancers, including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders, which can be life threatening.”

What do you do now?

Stop using the sunscreen. For a refund, contact Coppertone via the website. You can also return the sunscreen to the store of purchase.

If you have any questions, call Coppertone at 888-921-1537, Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If this sunscreen or any drug causes a problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the FDA know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088. Only then do you notify the drug company.