Kohl’s recalls 31,000 ‘Ultimate Antigravity’ chairs for their tendency to fall

An “antigravity” chair that can’t handle human mass is obviously too vulnerable to gravity. That’s why Kohl’s has recalled about 31,000 Sonoma Goods for Life Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs.

The exact problem, simply stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall alert: “The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.”

Kohl’s knows of 18 instances of “the chairs breaking or collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries.”

Kohl’s sold the chairs in several colors in stores and online from January 2019 through this past June for $240 per chair.

Kohl’s Recalled Antigravity Chair in Red.png
The recalled Sonoma Goods For Life Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chair in red U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
If you have one, return it to the nearest Kohl’s store. If you have a receipt, you’ll get a full cash refund. If you don’t have a receipt, you’ll get a store credit.

If you have questions, contact Kohls at 855-564-5755, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time.

