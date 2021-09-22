7 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

New York City-based synth-pop trio Moon Kissed will headline the the Fabulous Arts Foundation’s Music and Arts Fest in Sarasota on Saturday. Provided Image

Are you ready for the weekend? Us, too. And if you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend, Sept. 24-26, 2021.

Fabulous Independent Film Festival & Music and Arts Fest

A 10-day celebration of LGBTQ artists and creators, hosted by the Fabulous Arts Foundation, will kick off this weekend in Sarasota. Events throughout the festival include art installations, performance art, panel discussions, a drive-in movie fest and an all-day Music and Arts Fest this Saturday that will feature regional and national acts.

Masks and temperature checks will be required for in-person events.

Details: Festival runs Sept. 23-Oct. 2. Music and Arts Fest is 2:15-10:30 p.m. Saturday at 1250 10th St., Sarasota and costs $5; tickets must be purchased in advance.

Info: harveymilkfestival.org.

Suncoast Fan Fest comes to Palmetto

Featuring actors and content creators from such popular shows and movies as “Supernatural,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Star Trek” and “Starship Troopers,” fans can get their own flavor of a comic con this weekend during the Suncoast Fan Fest at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Held Friday through Sunday, event attendees can participate in panels hosted by different fandoms covering everything from science fiction, gaming, comics, science, literature and film.

Masks and temperature checks are required for entry.

Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto. $20 for one day entry; $55 for weekend pass; $80 for VIP experience.

Info: suncoastfanfest.com.

Discount weekends at Mote Marine

Mote Aquarium is offering discount admission to Florida residents on weekends throughout September. Tickets must be purchased in advance online using the discount code “HALF.”

Mote’s resident creatures include aquatic reptiles, otters, sharks, colorful fish, manatees, sea turtles and more.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota. Regular admission is $18 for ages 3-12; $24 for ages 13 and up. Half-off for Florida residents on weekends through September.

Info: mote.org. 941-388-4441.

Craft fair at Mixon’s

A craft fair at Mixon Fruit Farms will feature family fun and a host of arts, craft and food vendors.

There are also fudge, ice cream and other treats to enjoy at Mixon’s Groveside Cafe.

Add a ride on the Orange Blossom Tram through the citrus groves; it’s $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

Details: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Free.

Info: mixon.com.

Live blues and brunch

Good food and good tunes are in store on Sunday at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

The Bradenton Blues Brunch will feature a live performance from a local blues act and a chef-crafted menu of brunch delights.

This month’s talent is Chicago blues and roots rocker RJ Howson.

The event is a partnership between the restaurant, Realize Bradenton and the Bradenton Blues Fest.

Seating is outdoors and socially distanced, and staff will be masked.

Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverfront Blvd. # 120, Bradenton. Reservations recommended.

Info: 941-896-9660. mattisons.com.

Farmers’ markets

Sarasota Farmers Market brings vendors selling arts and crafts, goods and services, produce, food, plants and more to downtown Sarasota. There’s also live music to enjoy.

Details: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Lemon Avenue and Main Street, downtown Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafarmersmarket.org.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Local musicians are another regular feature at the market.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

Oneco Farmers Market is open seven days a week. The permanent market boasts more than 100 vendors in one location, including meats and seafood, fresh produce, sweets and treats. There are also restaurants and arts and crafts vendors to check out, and the market frequently hosts free community events.

Details: Open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Oneco Farmers Market, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton.

Info: onecofarmersmarket.com.

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week.

There are two options for audio: bring a portable radio or leave your car radio turned on during the film. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route).

▪ Cry Macho (PG-13): 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ To be announced: 9:45 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: Sarasota Film Society’s Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters are a great place to catch a weekend flick. Screenings include independent and art films as well as blockbusters. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated guests.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive 8, Sarasota and Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.

Do you know of a local event that’s coming up, or have a suggestion for our things to do list? Send an email with details to rballogg@bradenton.com.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 11:34 AM.