Missing ‘Supernatural’ on TV? Here’s your chance to meet some of the cast locally

The Suncoast Fan Fest will be held this weekend at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
Have you ever wanted to go to Comic Con, but didn’t want to travel across the country?

Well, the Suncoast Fan Fest has you covered this weekend. Featuring actors and content creators from such popular shows and movies as “Supernatural,” “Stargate SG-1,” “Star Trek” and “Starship Troopers,” fans get their own flavor of a comic con with this weekend’s event at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Held Friday through Sunday, event attendees can participate in panels hosted by different fandoms covering everything from science fiction, gaming, comics, science, literature and film. Actors from television shows and movies and voice actors from such animated shows as “Poke’mon” are scheduled to be in attendance for fans to meet at the convention’s Walk of Fame.

Downtown Bradenton will also see cosplay contests, karaoke night and late-night parties as part of the Suncoast Fan Fest’s programming.

Daily tickets are $20, while it’s $55 for weekend passes and $80 for limited VIP passes. The doors open to VIP passholders first, starting at 11 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Daily and weekend ticketholders can enter the event an hour later each day.

Friday’s portion runs until 7 p.m., while Saturday goes until 8 p.m. and Sunday ends at 6 p.m. Tickets can be found at here.

There are also COVID-19 protocols in place for the event, which is slated to have an event cap of 50% capacity.

Other rules, according to the Suncoast Fan Fest website, include:

Supernatural actors Mark Pellegrino (Lucifer), Steve Williams (Rufus) and Crystal Lowe (Leticia Gore) and Sailor Venus voice actor Cherami Leigh have previously canceled their scheduled appearances.

A full list of who will be there as well as more event information can be found on https://www.suncoastfanfest.com.

