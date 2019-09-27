Speaking Volumes: Happy birthday to the originator of the true crime novel

Visions of Bradenton through the years A combination of historical images from the Manatee County Public Library's digital collection and footage and images from the Bradenton Herald highlight some history and changes in Bradenton over the years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A combination of historical images from the Manatee County Public Library's digital collection and footage and images from the Bradenton Herald highlight some history and changes in Bradenton over the years.

On Sept. 30, we celebrate the 95th birthday of Truman Capote, famous American author and originator of the true crime novel.

Capote was born in New Orleans in 1924 but sent to live in New York City as a teen. Within a few years, Capote gained many accolades as a writer for The New Yorker and published his first book “Other Voices, Other Rooms” at age 24.

He quickly became a celebrity in the city because of his literary success. Capote joined high society at the fanciest parties, restaurants and nightclubs.

Capote used the information he garnered from his time in the limelight to write his best-known novella “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” on which the iconic Audrey Hepburn film was based.

However, it is unfair to only remember Capote for his stories about the rich and famous. It is important not to forget the incredible impact of his second novel, “In Cold Blood,” which made Capote one of the forefathers of true crime.

Many modern fans of popular true crime podcasts, books and television series do not know about the early roots of this genre.

In 1959, Capote read a brief New York Times article about the horrific quadruple murders of the Clutter family in Holcomb, Kansas. Capote traveled to Kansas to research the case and enlisted the assistance of his childhood best friend, “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee.

Together they inserted themselves into the community and the criminal investigation, interviewing the victims’ family, friends and once caught, the perpetrators of the crime.

Capote compiled 8,000 pages of notes from his research and spent six years putting together “In Cold Blood.” The book was published in 1966 and was hugely successful.

It remains the second best-selling true crime book in American history. However, the dark nature and tremendous work of the book took a great toll on Capote, who never finished another full-length novel.

Looking back, he even said that if he’d known what would happen when he’d first traveled to Holcomb, Kansas, he would never have gone at all.

Capote died in 1984 at age 59 after many years of drug and alcohol abuse.

The library has several books and films about Truman Capote. Two movies, “Capote” and “Infamous,” chronicle Capote’s experience writing “In Cold Blood” and his complex relationship with one of the murderers from the Clutter case.

“Capote” stars Philip Seymour Hoffman as Capote and Catherine Keener as Lee. “Infamous” stars Toby Jones as Truman Capote and Sandra Bullock as Harper Lee.

The library also has a wide collection of Capote’s novels and short stories.

Katie Fleck is a librarian at the Central Library in downtown Bradenton. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.