Speaking Volumes: Celebrate your freedom to read during Banned Books Week

Fifty Shades of Grey and the Bible rank in the top 10 of the latest list of books most objected to at public schools and libraries.

Usually held the last week of September, Banned Books Week is an annual celebration of everyone’s freedom to read whatever they wish to read.

This year, it runs Sept. 22-28.

It is coordinated by a coalition of organizations that are committed to increasing awareness of the freedom to read. Members include such sponsors as the American Library Association, Freedom to Read Foundation and the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

This year’s theme urges everyone to “Keep the Light On” because “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark.”

The goal is to shine light on the censorship of books in schools and libraries, both now and in the past. Various members of the book community, from librarians to teachers to readers, come together to support everyone’s freedom to read and express ideas, whether those ideas are widely popular or approved.

The books that are discussed and promoted during this event have, at one point or another, been the target of criticism that has resulted in restricting or banning them from schools and libraries.

Some common themes for why books are challenged or banned include containing LGBTQ content, profanity, racism, violence, a religious viewpoint, sex education, suicide, drug and alcohol use, nudity or being sexually explicit.

Stop by your local library to check out some of the books that have been challenged or altogether removed from library shelves and school curriculums.

In 2018, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas was banned because it was considered anti-cop. The “Captain Underpants” series, written and illustrated by Dav Pilkey, was challenged because it was seen as encouraging disruptive behavior. “George” by Alex Gino was challenged because it contains a transgender child.

In 2017, “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini was banned because it contains sexual violence and was thought to lead to terrorism. “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee was banned for violence and profanity. “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier was banned for containing LGBT characters.

Check out literature classics such as “Of Mice and Men” and “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck, “As I Lay Dying” by William Faulkner, and “The Catcher in the Rye” by JD Salinger that were banned because some of the language was found vulgar.

Or try “The Lord of the Flies” by William Golding and “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, which have been banned for being violent.

Additionally, classics such as “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker, “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald and “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley have been challenged for promiscuity and sexual references.

Share Banned Books Week with your kids by checking out these titles for story time and more: “Bumps in the Night” by Harry Allard, “Blubber” by Judy Blume, “Mommy Laid an Egg” by Babette Cole or “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeline L’Engle.

Call your local branch for more information on available titles.

▪ Central Library — 941-748-5555;

▪ Braden River — 941-727-6079;

▪ Island — 941-778-6341;

▪ Palmetto — 941-722-3333;

▪ Rocky Bluff — 941-723-4821;

▪ South Manatee — 941-755-3892.

You also can access the library via the internet at mymanatee.org/library.

Sylva Osbourne is the librarian at the Central Library in downtown Bradenton. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.