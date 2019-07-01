Baby Talk: Always appreciate what you can learn from others throughout your life

What is free range parenting? One southern state is considering changing how parents can supervise their children. They are calling it free range parenting. Here is what the law states. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One southern state is considering changing how parents can supervise their children. They are calling it free range parenting. Here is what the law states.

I recently read a book written by Karl Pillemer titled “30 Lessons for Living.” He gathered what he calls “tried and true advice” from wise Americans.

A statement from the Rev. Jim Scott struck me. His advice focused on appreciating what you can learn from others.

In my work with families, I have learned much from babies, parents, coworkers and you.

Babies have taught me that it is OK to be vulnerable as long as there is someone who will pick you up and hold you close. Babies need to be held, fed, be warm and dry. Babies are vulnerable and at the mercy of their caregivers to meet these needs.

We are all vulnerable and our need to be treasured and held close is part of being a human.

When I watch mothers playing with their babies to the point the babies are giggling with delight, it makes me wonder how different our world would be if we all just spent more time trying to makes others happy.

Fathers have taught me they are the protectors of their family. They are ready to step up to the plate and do whatever needs to be done to protect their family.

I love the love that happens between the mother and father as they each figure out how to best help their baby thrive.

Adopting families have taught me love has no boundaries. They give to a new baby that has no genetic tie to them love, kindness, warmth and safety.

I see them come in day after day and hold a baby that is going through withdrawal with patience and love. They hold their new baby with a firmness that says, “Don’t worry, you will be OK.”

Women who give their baby to an adopting family have taught me one can survive saying goodbye to someone you love. They give the baby they have nurtured for 40 weeks to a family that has looked forward to loving a baby. She wants to do what is best for her baby’s future.





I learn from my fellow nurses every day. They are smart, kind professionals who speak with their eyes, teach with their hands and comfort with their presence. We are with families in good times and bad.

Families draw on our strengths but we also receive from families what we need to continue to do the job we do.

I have learned from you. I treasure all the emails you send me. You inspire me to keep writing. You have also taught me how important correct grammar makes reading a column more pleasant. I have learned from writing this column that writing is hard work. I learn something with every column. It is like writing a term paper every couple of weeks.

Psychologists use the work “eudaimonia” to describe happiness derived from activities that are rewarding in and of themselves. I am humbled by babies, parents, coworkers and you.

I learn every day something new about being strong, vulnerable and diligent from my work.

I truly have “eudaimonia” from my role at the hospital.

Thank you.

Katie Powers, R.N., is a board-certified lactation consultant and perinatal educator at Manatee Memorial Hospital’s Family BirthPlace. Her column appears every other week in Healthy Living in the Bradenton Herald. Contact her at katie.powers@mmhhs.com.