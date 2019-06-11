Speaking Volumes: Have your youngsters explore the universe with these books about space

International Space Station: Preparing for the new era The International Space Station has given us 20 years of scientific research and a platform to test and perfect a new fleet of vehicles. The knowledge we continue to gain from this orbiting laboratory is vital to our future in space. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The International Space Station has given us 20 years of scientific research and a platform to test and perfect a new fleet of vehicles. The knowledge we continue to gain from this orbiting laboratory is vital to our future in space.

A universe of stories: Come explore space at your Manatee County libraries this summer.

We have books to satisfy young explorers of every age. Discover the planets in our solar system, and learn about black holes, rockets and what astronauts do while in space.

“I am Neil Armstrong” is a new biography by Brad Meltzer in a graphic format that tells the story of the astronaut from boyhood to his famous moon landing.

For more about the first trip to the moon, check out “One Giant Leap” by Robert Burleigh. The realistic illustrations and the poetic format is great for reading to young learners.

The book “NASA” by Martha Rustad gives an overview of the amazing work involved to prepare for space exploration. The simple text and full-page photos make this a perfect choice for beginning readers.

For school-age students who want to learn more about space, we have a great selection of books about planets and space.

“Astronomy for Kids” gives different options for exploring the sky. It includes tips for using binoculars or a telescope to view the stars. The library offers binoculars and telescopes for check out.

There are many different star patterns in the sky. Eager to learn how to spot them? Try H.A. Rey’s “Find the Constellations.”

For some out-of-this-world crafts and science projects, check out “Star Wars Maker Lab” by L. Heinecke and Cole Horton. This creative book will show you how to make a light saber, Jabba Slime, how to build your own starship or make a glowing ice orb. There are lots of great illustrations to guide you.

“Arty Facts Space & Art Activities” from Crabtree Publishing is another good book that combines learning about space with fun art activities.

Preschoolers can enjoy the fun of space adventures, too. “Mousetronaut,” a picture book by astronaut Mark Kelly, tells the true story of a mouse named Meteor that traveled with the astronauts on the space shuttle and how this tiny traveler became a space hero.

“Space Song Rocket Ride” is a fun sing-song story that takes the reader on a journey around the planets in a rocket ship. Children will love the colorful illustrations. It comes with a sing along CD.

“Going around the sun: Some Planetary Fun” by Marianne Berkes is another picture book with a simple poetic prose that lets young readers learn about each planet in the solar system. The beautiful illustrations are created with melted crayons which the illustrator explains at the end of the book.

For silly fun, try out, Eric Carle’s “Draw Me a Star” or “Aliens Love Underpants” by Claire Freedman.

Be sure to visit one of our six Manatee County library branches to find a schedule of all the fun, free, space-related programs planned for this summer and join our Summer Reading Challenge.

Call your local branch for more information on available titles.





Chris Culp is the children’s librarian at the Braden River Library. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.