Speaking Volumes: Hey, what’s the big idea? Donald Duck’s 85th anniversary, that’s what

On June 9, 1934, Donald Duck made his debut in a Disney cartoon short titled “The Wise Little Hen.”

In this animation, he and his friend, Peter Pig, get out of helping with the harvest by lying to the hen. They end up learning the value of labor when it comes time to eat the hen’s harvest and they are given nothing but castor oil for being lazy.

In the last 85 years, Donald Duck has been voiced by Clarence Nash, who created the duck’s famous voice, Tony Anselmo and Daniel Ross. His full name is Donald Fauntleroy Duck and his relatives include uncle Scrooge McDuck and nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie.

Donald is known for his constant squawking and blue sailor’s hat and shirt. He was originally developed to be the opposite of Mickey Mouse.

By the time Donald was introduced, Mickey had become a role model for children, so Donald was brought in to portray more negative characteristics that could not be given to Mickey, such as Donald’s iconic short temper.

After his next appearance in “Orphan’s Benefit” in August 1934, Donald became a hit with audiences. Disney animators began including him in other adventures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto, cementing his place as part of the crew.

Donald Duck celebrates his 85th anniversary in 2019. John Raoux AP

What’s more, Mickey, Donald and Goofy became an iconic trio after their appearance in the highly successful cartoon “Mickey’s Service Station” in 1935.

Stop by your local Manatee County library to celebrate the 85th birthday of one of Disney’s most beloved characters with the DVD “Starring Donald,” a collection of Donald Duck’s greatest cartoon shorts.

Share the magic of classic Disney characters through story time with your children and check out “Farmer Donald’s Pumpkin Patch” or “Walt Disney’s Mickey and the Beanstalk.”





Expand your knowledge of all things Disney and check out “The Story of Disney” by John Passaro. This book traces the story of the Walt Disney Company from its founding and discusses the man responsible for creating it.





Discover more about the man behind the duck with book “Walt Disney: Meet the Cartoonist” by Carin T. Ford or the DVD documentary “Walt Disney: He Made Believe” to learn about all of his personal and professional endeavors.

Enjoy comics? Download the Hoopla Digital app on your smart device from the library’s website to access our collection of digital comics featuring Donald and his friends.





Learn more about Donald’s famous uncle, Scrooge McDuck, with “Walt Disney’s the Life and Times of Scrooge McDuck,” a collection of comic strips that tells stories of his life and adventures.

Or watch “Ducktales: The Movie Treasure of the Lost Lamp” through Hoopla Digital to see Donald’s nephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie in action.





Finally, head to the Orlando area and visit Disney’s World’s Magic Kingdom to meet Donald in person.

But first, make sure to stop by the library and check out guidebook “Walt Disney World Resort and Orlando” to help plan your trip.

Call your local branch for more information on available titles.





Sylva Osbourne is the librarian at the Central Library in downtown Bradenton. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.