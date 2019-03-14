Speaking Volumes: Celebrating the 85th anniversary of the Philippines’ independence

The Philippines’ fight for independence was a long struggle stretching over almost 50 years and ending in 1946 when the U.S. commonwealth officially became its own country.

This year, March 24 marks the 85th anniversary of the Tydings-McDuffie Act, the U.S. statue signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that provided full independence to the Philippines.

In 1898, the Spanish-American War broke out. Philippine Revolution leader Emilio Aguinaldo allied with the United States to defeat the Spanish and the rebels took control of nearly all of the country.

Aguinaldo issued a Declaration of Independence on June 12, 1898, signifying the end of the revolution; however, neither the U.S. nor Spain recognized this Declaration.

The U.S. Senate instead ratified the Treaty of Paris with Spain, gaining the new territory in exchange for $20 million in compensation to the Spanish. The Philippines’ fight for independence continued, launching a new revolt against U.S. forces.

Aguinaldo’s part in the Philippine Revolution ended in 1901 when his stronghold was infiltrated by U.S. General Frederick Funston. Aguinaldo called for an end to the rebellion and swore an oath of allegiance, but many followers continued the fight.

Gradually, over the course of the next year, U.S. forces were able to successfully pacify the rebels and put an end to the war.

In 1902 the U.S. government took control of the administration of the Philippines and it wasn’t until the Philippine Commonwealth and Independence Act of 1934, also known as the Tydings-McDuffie Act, was signed that some form of freedom was provided.

Their independence was scheduled to take effect on July 4, 1946, following suit with our own Independence Day and after a 10-year transitional period of Commonwealth government. President Roosevelt signed the statue and it was approved by the Philippine government.

A year later, in March 1935, Roosevelt approved the Philippine Constitution. The Philippines remained a U.S territory until July 4, 1946, when it was granted full independence and today the Philippines celebrates its Independence Day on June 12, in keeping with the Declaration of Independence originally written by Aguinaldo.

If you’re interested in learning more about Filipino history, culture and customs, visit your local library branch to check out “Culture Shock! Philippines: A Survival Guide to Customs and Etiquette” (2009) by Alfredo and Grace Roces.

Looking for a new vacation spot? Check out guidebooks “Philippines” by Michael Grosberg and “The Rough Guide to The Philippines” by Kiki Deere for places to visit, tips to get around, and lots of helpful maps, hotels and restaurants.

If you’d like to share a bit of Filipino culture with your kids, check out “Filipino children’s Favorite Stories,” a collection of well-loved myths and tales from the Philippines retold by Liana Romulo and illustrated by Joanne de Leon.

Enjoy a good documentary? “Crucible of empire: the Spanish-American War” is a PBS program on DVD that tells the story of the war from all perspectives. It details the conflict between the US and Spain, leading to the US control of Cuba and the Philippines and eventually resulting in the independence of both countries.

Sylva Osbourne is the Central Library librarian. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.