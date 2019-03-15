Speaking Volumes: Remembering Nat King Cole, the Prince of Ivories

Born March 17, 1919, Nat King Cole initially rose to prominence as a legendary jazz pianist with the King Cole Trio, though his career truly skyrocketed after he branched into pop singing.

On what would have been his 100th birthday, we honor the profound impact he left on the music industry and hearts around the world.

All who encountered Cole noted his mild-mannered and humble disposition. Of his own singing voice, Cole wryly claimed it was “nothing to be proud of. It’s maybe two octaves in range. I guess it’s the hoarse, breathy noise that some like.”

Despite his humbleness, Cole remains one of America’s most beloved musicians.

At the time of his death in 1965, he’d sold more records than anyone but Bing Crosby.

As a prominent African-American entertainer during the social upheaval of the civil rights movement, Cole sometimes found himself out of favor between warring sides.

He overcame the segregated market and filled concert halls with white audiences but was once physically assaulted on stage while performing for an all-white audience in Alabama.

Civil rights activists decried this violent attack, but also criticized Cole for agreeing to perform at segregated venues and for not denouncing racism heavily enough.

However, to Cole, the act of performing was itself revolutionary. He viewed music as a bridge between people of diverse backgrounds.

In 1956, the “Nat King Cole Show” debuted. This marked the first nationwide variety TV show hosted by an African-American. It ran for one year with 42 episodes, before its lack of a national sponsor led to its cancellation.

“Madison Avenue is afraid of the dark,” Cole said.

Decades after his death, Cole’s discography is still enjoyed by music lovers of all stripes.

Jazz enthusiasts treasure his early jazz piano recordings, while pop fans replay his crooning ballads and Christmas hits. Though these two groups treasure his artistry for different reasons, the ongoing debate and his wide appeal speak to how beloved the Prince of Ivories remains.

His legacy is truly unforgettable in every way.

Several biographies on Cole are available through the Manatee County Public Library System, by authors such as Marianne Ruuth, Daniel Mark Epstein and James Haskins.

Our music collection wouldn’t be complete without albums by Cole and his daughter Natalie Cole in both physical and digital format. “Driving the King,” by Ravi Howard, offers a fictionalized account of Nat King Cole and his chauffeur.

For more on African-American history, consider checking out “The African American Century” or “Life Upon these Shores: Looking at African American History,” both by Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Children will enjoy the picture book “There’s a Train Out for Dreamland,” which sets the lyrics from Cole’s titular song alongside magical illustrations from Jane and Brooke Dyer.

Call your local branch for more information on available titles.





Bethany Stevens is a staff member at the Braden River Library. Speaking Volumes, written by Manatee County Public Library System staff members, is published each Sunday in the Bradenton Herald.




