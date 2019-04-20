Manatee County announces temporary closure of boat ramp during dredging improvements

30 seconds of Manatee River therapy 30 seconds of Manatee River therapy from Bradenton's Riverwalk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 30 seconds of Manatee River therapy from Bradenton's Riverwalk.

County officials announced the scheduled closure of another local boat ramp Saturday morning.

Beginning Monday, April 22, the Highland Shores Boat Ramp at 353 Shore Drive, Ellenton, will be closed for about a month while workers dredge the navigational channel that connects the basin to the Manatee River. Officials say the boat ramp should reopen by the end of May.

The project is being coordinated with the West Coast Inland Navigation District.

The Palma Sola Causeway Boat Ramp is also closed. County workers began working on repairs in January and expect to have it opened again this summer.

County staff say the Kingfish Boat Ramp is also in dire need of repairs. A complete renovation of that access point on Holmes Beach is set to begin next year.

There are several other public boat ramps open for use in Manatee County.

Warner’s Bayou Boat Ramp, 5800 Riverview Blvd., Bradenton

Coquina North Boat Ramp, 2652 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach

Coquina South Boat Ramp, 1465 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach

Kingfish Boat Ramp, 752 Manatee Ave., Holmes Beach

Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton

State Road 64 Boat Ramp, 3020 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

Fort Hamer Park, 1605 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish

Warner’s Ramp, 5898 Riverview Blvd., Bradenton

For more information, visit www.mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501.