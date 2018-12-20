This popular boat ramp will close for six months. Here are others you can use

The Palma Sola Causeway boat ramp, located at 9800 Manatee Ave. W., will close for six months beginning on New Year’s Day, according to Manatee County government.
The ramp, which opened in 2009, is currently maintained by the city of Bradenton, but ownership will transfer to the county on the first of the year.
The ramp will undergo repairs and minor upgrades, in part to fix an issue revealed by a recent county inspection.
Increased accumulations of sand throughout the boat ramp are causing shallow conditions that make launching and landing difficult, especially during low tides, according to Alan Lai Hipp, the county’s environmental program manager.
Boaters who use the ramp have noticed the problem too, according to online reviews.
Docks will be lowered and modified to prevent future sand build up, according to the county.
Other planned improvements include a graded and smoothed parking lot, landscaping and clean up. The county will also begin efforts to redesign and possibly expand the boat ramp in the future.
While the boat ramp is closed, there are several other prime spots for boaters to launch from throughout the county.
Manatee County maintains eight additional public boat ramps. They are:
▪ Warner’s Bayou Boat Ramp, 5800 Riverview Blvd., Bradenton.
▪ Highland Shores Boat Ramp, 353 Shore Drive, Ellenton.
▪ Coquina North Boat Ramp, 2652 Gulf Drive S Bradenton Beach.
▪ Coquina South Boat Ramp, Gulf Drive South., Bradenton Beach.
▪ Kingfish Boat Ramp, 752 Manatee Ave., Holmes Beach.
▪ Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton.
▪ State Road 64 Boat Ramp, 3020 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.
▪ Fort Hamer Park, 1605 Fort Hamer Rd., Parrish.
Find out more at mymanatee.org.
