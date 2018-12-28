Motorcycle driver struck multiple times in fatal I-75 Manatee crash, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol has released information regarding a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 Friday morning.
Troopers say that around 6:31 a.m., a male driver of a 2014 Victory Vegas motorcycle was traveling in the left lane near mile marker 216 when he braked abruptly “for an unknown reason,” according to a crash report. That caused his motorcycle to turn on its right side and continue sliding north.
The driver fell off his motorcycle, which was then struck and run over by the 27-year-old driver of a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, investigators said. The car came to a stop in the left lane, but the motorcycle driver’s body lie in the left lane.
According to FHP, the motorcycle driver was then struck by three vehicles. His body came to a final resting position in the center lane of I-75.
The crash shut down all northbound lanes of I-75 until 11:45 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation, troopers say, and the motorcycle driver’s name has not been released.
