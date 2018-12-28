Part of Interstate 75 blocked after fatal crash in Manatee County

Multiple lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down in Manatee County because of a fatal crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers are investigating the deadly crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 216, between State Road 70 and University Parkway.
As of 7:50 a.m., the left and center lanes of the interstate were blocked, according to FHP.
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m., FHP reported.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
WFLA reports multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.
Major delays are reported in the area.
Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.
Comments