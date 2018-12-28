Local

Part of Interstate 75 blocked after fatal crash in Manatee County

By Sara Nealeigh

December 28, 2018 08:07 AM

Multiple lanes of Interstate 75 were shut down in Manatee County because of a fatal crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating the deadly crash in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 216, between State Road 70 and University Parkway.

As of 7:50 a.m., the left and center lanes of the interstate were blocked, according to FHP.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m., FHP reported.

WFLA reports multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Major delays are reported in the area.

Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.

