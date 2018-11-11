Machine glitches delay the start of ballot recount in Broward County by hours

Broward County’s recount process finally got underway at 11 a.m. Sunday, four hours late, after technicians overcame a series of testing glitches on the counting machines.

The Broward elections office had said it would start recounting more than 700,000 ballots at 7 a.m. Sunday. But some problems with the machines that scan and tabulate the ballots delayed the process.





A series of tests known as “logic and accuracy” intended to make sure the 10 machines were starting from zero and recording ballots accurately failed three times in a row, apparently for different reasons.

A room full of attorneys representing various candidates and the Republican and Democratic parties stirred uneasily and sometimes fired snarky verbal shots at one another until 10:45 a.m. when Broward County Judge Betsy Benson, chair of the canvassing board. said, “We are going to recess so I can go back and get some assistance.”

On Saturday, the razor-thin margins in the races of U.S. Senate, agriculture commissioner and the governor’s race caused Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner to order mandatory machine recounts in all three statewide races after all counties submitted their unofficial results by noon.





The state’s 67 elections departments have just five days to recount more than 8.2 million combined ballots cast over an entire month leading up to Tuesday’s midterms.





On Sunday, the numbers remained tight.





In the race for U.S. Senate, Gov. Rick Scott leads U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by 12,562 votes, a difference of 0.15 percent. In the race for governor, U.S. Rep Ron DeSantis leads Tallahassee Mayor by 33,684 votes, a difference of 0.41 percent. And in the notably close race for agriculture commissioner, Fort Lauderdale attorney and lobbyist Nicole “Nikki” Fried leads Rep. Matt Caldwell by 5,326 votes, a difference of 0.06 percent.

Miami Herald Tallahassee bureau reporter Samantha J. Gross contributed to this report.