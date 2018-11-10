State orders recount of more than 8 million ballots in Senate, governor, Cabinet races

Florida rewrote laws and overhauled voting procedures in the wake of the disastrous 2000 presidential election to ensure the process would be smoother and more predictable the next time a close election triggered a statewide recount.

The test is on.

Recounts were ordered in three statewide elections Saturday, giving the state’s 67 elections departments five days to once again tally more than 8.2 million combined ballots cast over an entire month leading up to Tuesday’s midterms.





Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner called for automatic machine recounts in races for U.S. Senate, governor and agricultural commissioner after receiving unofficial vote counts at noon. It was not a choice: Statewide contests decided by a half a percentage point or less must be reanalyzed under Florida law, and the races between Gov. Rick Scott and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum, and Matt Caldwell and Nikki Fried were all within razon-thin margins.

The total vote count reported by the state after receiving the unofficial final tallies showed DeSantis leading Gillum by 33,684 votes, a difference of .41 percent; Scott leading Nelson by 12,562 votes, a difference of .15 percent, and Fried leading Caldwell by 5,326 votes, a difference of .06 percent.

In all three cases Saturday, the candidates in the lead declared victory.

“I am honored by the trust that Floridians have placed in me to serve as your next governor,” DeSantis, who called the results “clear and unambiguous,” said in a videotaped statement. “With the election behind us, it’s now time to come together as a state as we prepare to serve all Floridians.”

Not so fast.

Though recounts rarely change the results of elections, nothing is settled yet and 8,302,983 ballots must be recounted and resubmitted to the state by 3 p.m. Thursday before the state can certify any results. Any contests still within a quarter of a percentage point will then be forced to undergo a hand recount.

Paul Lux, the supervisor of elections in Okaloosa County and president of the Florida State Association of Supervisors of Elections, said the state’s supervisors have all been preparing for days for the recounts ordered Saturday. He said the state is better prepared than it was 18 years ago thanks to uniformity in ballots and vote tabulation systems and new laws regulating statewide recounts.

“Unlike 2000, this time we all have the same playbook,” Lux said.

Detzner’s recount order applies to the entire state. But most eyes will be on South Florida, where late-developing returns in the past four days shrunk margins for Republican frontrunners and, in Caldwell’s case, took him from the lead to the rear. Scott’s campaign has filed lawsuits against Broward Supervisor Brenda Snipes and her Palm Beach counterpart, Susan Bucher, alleging noncompliance with state public-records and elections laws. Caldwell has also sued Snipes.





Governor candidates Andrew Gillum, Democrat, and Ron DeSantis, Republican

In Broward County, where protestors have camped outside the elections headquarters for two days amid unproven claims of ballot-stuffing, Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes said the recount would begin Sunday after her department’s ballot counting machines are re-calibrated. The county, which also has to recount four local elections, will run more than 700,000 ballots concurrently.





In Miami-Dade, Elections Supervisor Christina White is planning 24-hour shifts to recount the 800,000 ballots cast in the state’s most populous county. White has ordered high-speed ballot counting machines from Omaha to add to the eight the county already owns. They’re expected to arrive Monday, and White said the machines are crucial for Miami-Dade to meet the Thursday afternoon deadline for completing the recount and having its new results tallied by the state.





“There is literally not enough time to scan 813,000 ballots in the five days we have” if Miami-Dade must rely on its existing ballot-counting equipment, White said. “Mathematically, it’s impossible.”

During the process, each ballot has to be scanned at least once. Any ballot that is problematic for a race being recounted — if the machine detects votes for multiple candidates or no votes — will be kicked out and scanned again to identify the race with the potential flaw.





Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, left, Republican challenger Rick Scott.

Once elections supervisors send their recount totals back to the state, Detzner may order a manual recount for any race within a quarter of a percentage point. Currently, based on unofficial totals, the U.S. Senate race between Scott and Nelson and the race for commissioner of agriculture could need manual recounts.

Detzner could decline to order manual recounts if the losing candidates ask that the election be ended, or if the number of votes to be recounted is less than the number of votes needed to change the outcome of the race.

Candidates for agriculture commissioner Rep. Matt Caldwell and Nicole “Nikki” Fried. John Raoux Associated Press

In a manual recount, Florida requires canvass boards to review by hand all the ballots where voters either skipped a race or voted for too many candidates. In heavily Democratic Broward County, for instance, more than 25,000 voters skipped the U.S. Senate race, even though it was the first contest on the ballot. Elections attorneys and strategists have speculated that ballot design or machine malfunctions could have caused the so called under-vote, but Snipes has insisted her department’s voting machines are almost brand new and operating correctly.