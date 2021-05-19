Bradenton Area River Regatta plans a roaring return in 2022 after pandemic cancellation

After becoming one of the first large spectator events in Manatee County to cancel amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bradenton Area River Regatta will return on Feb. 12, 2022.

The 2021 regatta was canceled in October of 2020 as COVID infections and fatalities spiked across the county. With the event requiring months to plan, regatta organizers and city officials in Bradenton and Palmetto agreed to cancel the 2021 regatta, not knowing what the pandemic would be like by February of this year.

But with restrictions easing and a steady supply of vaccines going into arms, the 2022 regatta received its final approval on Monday night in Palmetto, following on the heels of a Bradenton City Council approval just days earlier.

Both cities must approve the event in order for event organizers to obtain the necessary environmental permits, as well as the permit to close the Green Bridge to vehicular traffic during the daylong event.

“The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to our beautiful shorelines in 2022, and we cannot be more excited,” said Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant. “The postponement of the event earlier this year left a definite void and the anticipation is already building for the 2022 event.”

The all-free event features Formula-2 boat racing and other water events, as well as plenty of onshore family entertainment. The event also features multiple concerts on both sides of the Manatee River, culminating in a headliner concert.

The details of this year’s musical events have not yet been released.

“We are so happy for the return of the fabulous Bradenton Area River Regatta,” said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. “It has been a long, difficult year and the return of this prestigious event has everyone looking forward to the February 2022 event.”

The event has averaged about 100,000 spectators, generating about $10 million in economic impact for the area

“We are thrilled to see the return of one of the Bradenton area’s top signature events,” said Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

While there are details to come, Falcione said the seventh annual regatta “is shaping up to be our best event to date, and we cannot wait to begin welcoming visitors back for all of the action.”

It’s been a long wait for event organizer Mike Fetchko president and managing director of ISM USA.

“It is with a deep appreciation to the overall leadership of Manatee County and the cities of Palmetto and Bradenton that we enthusiastically look forward to the ‘Return of the Regatta,’” said Fetchko.

Michale Dongillie, who along with Fetchko organized the first regatta in 2015, said with the official approvals from the cities, “It is an honor and a privilege to start the strategic planning and design for this major signature event for the general public.”

The inaugural 2015 regatta was a smashing success, but cold, wet weather put a damper on the 2016 event. Since then, the annual event has been blessed with better weather and has drawn tens of thousands of spectators into the Bradenton area.