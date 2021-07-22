Music News & Reviews

Rolling Stones resume their No Filter Tour. Here’s how you can see the band in Florida

Rolling Loud is beating the Rolling Stones into stadiums as the Miami stop of the hip-hop festival — with its rumored Kanye West performance of his new “Donda” album — fills Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium Friday through Sunday.

But “the world’s greatest rock ‘n’ roll band” is also on the move.

On Thursday, The Rolling Stones’ camp announced the return of the band’s No Filter fall tour. And there’s a Florida stadium date.

The Stones will perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Oct. 29 — not too far from the $2 million home Mick Jagger bought for his girlfriend in Lakewood Ranch in December 2020.

202006240029.jpg
12/17/2020 - Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones recently purchased this mansion in The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch for his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, who has family in Bradenton. 12/17/2020 - Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones recently purchased this mansion in The Lake Club in Lakewood Ranch for his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, who has family in Bradenton.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour picks up after postponing the 2020 leg due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tampa show at Raymond James makes up for the canceled July 5, 2020, scheduled date.

The first leg of the No Filter tour stopped at Hard Rock Stadium on a Hurricane Dorian-soaked night on Aug. 30, 2019.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” Jagger said in a statement released by the band’s publicist, Rogers & Cowan PMK. Guitarist Keith Richards, a man of few words but many riffs, added, “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

Stones 2021 No Filter dates

image005.jpg
The Rolling Stones’ No Filter 2021 Tour logo. Rogers & Cowan PMK

The 2021 No Filter Tour kicks off Sept. 26 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Along with the rescheduled stops there are three new dates — including the Stones’ first time playing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Oct. 13. Los Angeles and Las Vegas are also new dates.

Sept. 26: St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center

Sept. 30: Charlotte, Bank Of America Stadium

Oct. 4: Pittsburgh, Heinz Field

Oct. 9: Nashville, Nissan Stadium

Oct. 13: New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Oct. 17: Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium

Oct. 24: Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 29: Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

Nov. 2: Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium

Nov. 6: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

Nov. 11: Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Nov. 15: Detroit, Ford Field

Nov. 20: Austin, Circuit of the Americas

Ticket info

Previously scheduled dates for Vancouver, Louisville, Cleveland and Buffalo couldn’t be rescheduled. Ticketmaster is to contact these ticketholders with information on refunds or offers for nearby shows, according to Rogers & Cowan.

Previously purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances.

Otherwise, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, for the new shows.

Ticket and tour information at www.rollingstones.com.

Entertainment

