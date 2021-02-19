2021 Bradenton Blues Festival lineup announced. Here’s what’s in store

Times may be uncertain, but that’s all the more reason to find solace in the blues.

And luckily for music fans, the lineup for the 2021 Bradenton Blues Festival is here.

This year’s music fest, slated for Dec.3-5, 2021, will feature award-winning blues, rock and roots talent haling from the South to the West Coast, and even some international flair.

Festival organizers are again planning to host the festival at LECOM Park, the local baseball stadium, instead of the usual concert digs on the Bradenton Riverwalk. 2020’s concert was held in the stadium with socially-distanced seating and other COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Tickets go on sale May 1, according to Realize Bradenton, the community non-profit behind the festival. Tickets will be available at bradentonbluesfestival.org.

Here’s a run-down of this year’s performers.

Friday, Dec. 3

Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion: A blues, soul, funk and fusion act based in Orlando, Cece Teneal and Soul Kamotion bring infectiously refreshing energy to the blues genre.

Johnny Rawls: A past performer at the Bradenton Blues Festival, Johhny Rawls will return in 2021, bringing his Southern-rooted songwriting and blues guitar licks back to Florida.

Doug MacLeod: This blues artist has a penchant for storytelling and a country influence in his tunes.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Terrie Odabi: Compared to blues legends like Etta James, Terrie Odabi’s vocal chops have earned her a place in the modern blues world. Her genre-defying music touches on universal yet modern themes.

Jimmy Carpenter: Jimmy Carpenter sings the blues not only through his original songwriting, but also through his fiery flair on the saxophone keys.

James Armstrong: With a knack for traditional blues vocals and guitar playing, James Armstrong delivers songs of heartache and wisdom.

Dawn Tyler Watson: Canadian blues vocal powerhouse Dawn Tyler Watson delivers moving and uplifting blues anthems backed by a rocking band.

Bernard Allison: France-based Bernard Allison brings blues guitar wizardry and fervent vocals to any stage he graces.

Bobby Rush: Having performed with blues heroes like Etta James, Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters in his youth, Bobby Rush later became a blues legend in his own right. His virtuosity has continued throughout his music career, and, in 2017 at age 83, he won his first Grammy after three previous nominations.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Ariella: In addition to the main festival on Friday and Saturday, the Blues Festival will also feature the local talent of Ariella during a special performance at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille in Bradenton. Ariella, long-time frontwoman of local blues-rock act Ari and the Alibis, lets her satin-smooth vocals and lyrics soar on heartfelt original songs.