Get your popcorn and Jujubes. Lakewood Ranch Cinema reopens seven days a week

11/7/2018--The nonprofit Sarasota Film Society, which operates Lakewood Ranch Cinema, announced this week that the theater has reopened seven days a week.

It’s back to the movies seven days a week at Lakewood Ranch Cinema.

The nonprofit Sarasota Film Society, which operates Lakewood Ranch Cinema, 10715 Rodeo Drive, announced this week that the theater has reopened its doors seven days a week.

Hours of operation are now 3:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 12:30-8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

“As always, we are grateful for your overwhelming support over the past 18 months and we are looking forward to continuing to provide you with quality films, member events and community outreach programs,” society president Renee Baggott and vice president Trish Calandra wrote in an online post to members, patrons and community members.

In December, the film society announced that it was closing its Lakewood Ranch Cinema and Burns Court Cinema in Sarasota due to the decline in revenue and the lack of content being produced by studios during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are taking these precautions now to ensure the longevity of Sarasota Film Society, which has been a staple of the community for 37 years. During our closure we will be offering a wide range of virtual cinema on our website at www.filmsociety.org, and our theaters will also be available for private rentals, corporate events, and birthday parties,” the society said in December.

11/7/2018--The nonprofit Sarasota Film Society, which operates Lakewood Ranch Cinema, announced this week that the theater has reopened seven days a week. Bradenton Herald file photo

In March, the society announced Lakewood Ranch Cinema was reopening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Burns Court Cinema is still operating Fridays and Saturdays. The society announced it will be adding Thursdays there starting July 29.

The society announced that it soon hopes to resume seven-day-a-week operation at Burns Court Cinema.