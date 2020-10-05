Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Movie News & Reviews

Regal movie theaters in Bradenton, Sarasota to close due to COVID-19 pandemic

Associated Press

LONDON

Shares in the company that owns the Regal movie theaters in Bradenton and Sarasota will temporarily close the venues because the postponement of the latest James Bond film left it with few blockbusters to attract customers during the pandemic.

Cineworld Group Plc said Monday that 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. would close on Thursday. Some 45,000 employees are affected.

The company says that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”

Without these releases, the company can’t give customers “the breadth of strong commercial films necessary for them to consider coming back to theaters against the backdrop of COVID-19.’’

Cineworld shares fell as low as 15.64 pounds in London and were down 31% at 27.41 in morning trading.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal

Entertainment

Thomas Jefferson Byrd, known for Spike Lee films, killed

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service