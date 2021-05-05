Socially distanced fun: 5 things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota this weekend

It can be tough to find fun in the days of COVID-19.

As vaccination efforts ramp up, a return to old pastimes might just be on the horizon. (Concerts, ball games, parties ... oh my!) But for now, health officials are urging folks (even vaccinated ones) to continue taking steps to stop the spread.

Fortunately, there are some local entertainment options that add in ample social distancing and other risk-reducing measures for those that feel comfortable venturing out.

Here are some ideas for keeping the doldrums at bay around Bradenton this weekend.

Don’t forget to bring a mask.

Sarasota Film Festival

Sarasota Film Festival is back for its 23rd outing in a new hybrid format. Movie screenings will be offered in person at the CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key, as well as online.

The festival shines a light on artistic, thought-provoking, independent and documentary works from around the world, including Florida and regional film projects.

Details: Through May 9. CMX CinéBistro Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail #1100, Sarasota.

Info: sarasotafilmfestival.com.

Village of the Arts in Bradenton hosts a monthly weekend Art Walk to showcase the artisans of the live-work community. Bradenton Herald file photo Bradenton.com

Art Walk

The creatives of the Village in the Arts in Bradenton will open their businesses this weekend for a display of crafts, goods, healing arts, food, music and more.

Whether you fancy folk art or fine art, creative cuisine, antiques, furniture, tattoos, records, quilting or a psychic reading, Village of the Arts has something to offer most any taste.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Village of the Arts, downtown Bradenton.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

Head to Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch or Anna Maria Island for a farmers’ market this weekend. Bradenton Herald file photo ttompkins@bradenton.com

Farmers’ Markets

The Beach Market at Coquina Beach offers fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry and apparel, health and beauty items, music and more. The fresh ocean air and sunshine on Anna Maria Island are free. The market will be held on Wednesdays and Fridays through November. Masks are encouraged for shoppers.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

The Bradenton Farmers’ Market happens every Saturday on Old Main Street with COVID-19 safety measures in place. Stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop for arts and crafts, listen to live music and more. Booths will be socially distanced along Old Main as well as Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West. Vendors wear masks, and face coverings are highly recommended for customers.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 Old Main St., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers-market.

The Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch boasts more than 50 local vendors. Offerings include produce, prepared foods and breads, crafts, plants and pet treats. Vendors will be socially distanced and masks are encouraged.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Free.

Info: mylwr.com/185/Farmers-Market-at-LWR.

11/7/2018--After a long closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakewood Ranch Cinemas and Burns Court Cinemas have reopened. Bradenton Herald file photo

See a movie

Ruskin Family Drive-In: In operation since 1952, this drive-in plays classic flicks, family favorites and new movies with showings every day of the week. This weekend, the outdoor theater will screen the new mega-monster showdown, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” as well as brand-new action film “Mortal Kombat” based off of the video game of the same name.

Bring a portable radio if you don’t want to leave your car turned on during the films. You can also bring folding chairs to set up outside of the vehicle (bug repellent is recommended if you go this route). Face masks are required to enter the snack bar or restrooms.

▪ Godzilla vs. Kong (PG-13): 8:15 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

▪ Mortal Kombat (R): 10:10 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Details: 5011 U.S. 41 N., Ruskin. Ages 9 and up: $6. Ages 5-8: $1. Cash only. $5 fee for bringing your own food. Alcohol not permitted.

Info: ruskinfamilydrivein.com.

Sarasota Film Society: After a long pause in screenings due to COVID-19, Sarasota Film Society has reopened its Lakewood Ranch and Sarasota theaters with new safety measures in place, including a mask requirement. Check the society’s website for the current lineup of movies.

Cinema fans can also continue to stream SFM’s latest offerings in the world of independent and thought-provoking film from home with the purchase of a virtual movie experience.

Details: See movies in person Friday-Sunday at Lakewood Ranch Cinemas, 10715 Rodeo Drive #8, Sarasota or Burns Court Cinemas, 506 Burns Lane, Sarasota. Online streaming available any time.

Info: filmsociety.org. 941-955-3456.