It’s your weekend. Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton

Holiday Market
Get some holiday shopping done and support a good cause Thursday night at the Crusader Building in Palmetto.
The market includes lots of local goods to shop, plus food, drinks, raffles and live music.
Donations of blankets, warm clothing, towels, washcloths, socks and personal hygiene products will be collected to support local charity Hungers End.
Details: 6 p.m. Thursday, Crusader Building, 323 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free.
Info: facebook.com/events/2331071980449174.
‘Blues Appetizer’ concert
The 2018 Bradenton Blues Festival is sold out, but a “Blues Appetizer” concert on Friday is open to the public and free to attend.
Local blues acts Memphis Rub Band and the Bridget Kelly Band will perform on the Bradenton Riverwalk.
Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or a blanket and set up for the show.
Food, craft beer, wine and blues gear will be available for purchase during the concert.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Bradenton Riverwalk Event Pavilion, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: bradentonbluesfestival.org/blues-appetizer-concert.
Raphael Xavier: Point of Interest
Raphael Xavier is an artist working in the medium of dance. The hip-hop dancer’s latest work, “Point of Interest,” features “a soundscape of beats, spoken word poetry and musical rhythms,” and will be on display on Friday and Saturday.
Xavier also will give a talk at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The talk is $5 to attend (free for students).
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $20-$30.
Info: ringling.org.
Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park
This free holiday event at Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum will feature decorations themed around children’s Christmas books, kids’ crafts and contests, reindeer games, entertainment and the big guy himself: Santa Claus.
Details: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto.
Info: 941-721-2034.
The Nutcracker
Dance Theatre of Bradenton’s 25th annual production of “The Nutcracker” will grace the stage of Davis Theater at Manatee High School for two performances this weekend.
Get in the holiday spirit with a local take on this classic ballet.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Davis Theater at Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton. $18-$27 advance, $20-$30 day of show.
Info: dancetheatreofbradenton.org.
