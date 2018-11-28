There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.
It’s your weekend. Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

November 28, 2018 09:25 AM

A holiday market will be held at the Crusader Building in Palmetto at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Holiday Market

Get some holiday shopping done and support a good cause Thursday night at the Crusader Building in Palmetto.

The market includes lots of local goods to shop, plus food, drinks, raffles and live music.

Donations of blankets, warm clothing, towels, washcloths, socks and personal hygiene products will be collected to support local charity Hungers End.

Details: 6 p.m. Thursday, Crusader Building, 323 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free.

Info: facebook.com/events/2331071980449174.

The Memphis Rub Band will perform Friday during a free concert on Bradenton Riverwalk that will kick off the 2018 Bradenton Blues Festival.
‘Blues Appetizer’ concert

The 2018 Bradenton Blues Festival is sold out, but a “Blues Appetizer” concert on Friday is open to the public and free to attend.

Local blues acts Memphis Rub Band and the Bridget Kelly Band will perform on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or a blanket and set up for the show.

Food, craft beer, wine and blues gear will be available for purchase during the concert.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Bradenton Riverwalk Event Pavilion, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: bradentonbluesfestival.org/blues-appetizer-concert.

Raphael Xavier is a hip-hop dancer and breakdancing practitioner. His latest project, called “Point of Interest,” will have two showings at The Ringling this weekend.
Raphael Xavier: Point of Interest

Raphael Xavier is an artist working in the medium of dance. The hip-hop dancer’s latest work, “Point of Interest,” features “a soundscape of beats, spoken word poetry and musical rhythms,” and will be on display on Friday and Saturday.

Xavier also will give a talk at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The talk is $5 to attend (free for students).

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $20-$30.

Info: ringling.org.

Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant and her granddaughter, Emma, greet Santa at a past Christmas in the Park.
Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park

This free holiday event at Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum will feature decorations themed around children’s Christmas books, kids’ crafts and contests, reindeer games, entertainment and the big guy himself: Santa Claus.

Details: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto.

Info: 941-721-2034.

Dance Theatre of Bradenton’s 25th annual production of “The Nutcracker” will fill Manatee High School’s Davis Theater with holiday magic this weekend.
The Nutcracker

Dance Theatre of Bradenton’s 25th annual production of “The Nutcracker” will grace the stage of Davis Theater at Manatee High School for two performances this weekend.

Get in the holiday spirit with a local take on this classic ballet.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, Davis Theater at Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton. $18-$27 advance, $20-$30 day of show.

Info: dancetheatreofbradenton.org.

