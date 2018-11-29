Ready for the Bradenton Blues Festival? Here are five things to know before you go

The Bradenton Blues Festival is an annual showcase of renowned and award-winning blues musicians. The 2018 festival happens this Saturday starting at 10 a.m. on the scenic Bradenton Riverwalk.

The event brings good music to the friendly city for a good cause. Proceeds support non-profit Realize Bradenton’s free community youth, art and music programs.

If you scored tickets in time, we’re here to help you get the most blues for your buck.

Here are a few things to know before you go:

1. It’s a sold-out festival

Realize Bradenton announced last week that all tickets to the 2018 Bradenton Blues Festival were gone, and no tickets will be available at the gate.

However, there is still one chance for local blues fans without tickets to get in on the fun.

A free “Blues Appetizer” concert will be held on Friday night on the Bradenton Riverwalk.

Local blues acts Memphis Rub Band and the Bridget Kelly Band will perform on Bradenton Riverwalk.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Riverwalk Event Pavilion, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: bradentonbluesfestival.org/blues-appetizer-concert.

2. Where to park

The Bradenton Blues Festival takes place at the Bradenton Riverwalk Event Pavilion (452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton).

If you can’t walk or use a ride-hailing service to get to there, you will need a place to stash the car.

Best bets are the Riverwalk parking lot off of Riverfront Boulevard (by Mattison’s City Grille) and the parking lot at the intersection of Third Street West and Third Avenue West.

Check the City of Bradenton’s website for more public parking locations.

A parking map for the 2018 Bradenton Blues Festival. Realize Bradenton

3. It’s all outdoors

The Bradenton Riverwalk is a beautiful locale for a concert, but festival-goers should keep in mind that they will be exposed to the elements all day. The festival happens rain or shine.

Umbrellas are not permitted, but if there’s a chance of rain, don’t forget the power of the poncho.

Check the latest forecast before heading out, and come dressed right for the weather. Sunscreen is always a good idea.

4. What to bring

Bags and purses will be inspected upon entry to the festival.

The following items are permitted:

▪ Blankets

▪ Chairs

▪ Cameras

▪ Sunscreen

▪ A personal bag

▪ Medically required items (crutches, wheelchair, medications, snacks, etc.)

The following items are not permitted:

▪ Outside food and drink, including alcohol

▪ Weapons of any kind

▪ Illegal drugs and/or drug paraphernalia

▪ Glass, metal, or plastic beverage/food containers

▪ Flasks

▪ Laser pointers

▪ Coolers

▪ Roller skates/blades, bikes, scooters, skateboards, and hoverboards

▪ Umbrellas, tents, and chairs with sun visors

▪ Pets of any kind (only service animals with appropriate credentials will be permitted)

You can also avoid a lot of hassle by coming prepared with cash. A ticket system is in place for purchasing food and beverages, and it is cash only. There will only be one ATM located within the festival.

If you plan on coming and going, make sure to get your wristband; re-entry to the festival is only allowed with a wristband.

5. Who’s playing?

The Bradenton Blues Festival continues to bring top notch blues performers to Florida each year.

This year’s lineup is a mix of old school excellence and innovative young talent.

Eight acts will perform more than seven hours of music.

Here’s who’s playing:

▪ Kelley Hunt: 11 a.m.–noon

▪ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram: 12:15–1:15 p.m.

▪ Harper & Midwest Kind: 1:30–2:30 p.m.

▪ Chris Cain: 2:45–3:45 p.m.

▪ Shakura S’Aida: 4–5 p.m.

▪ Mr. Sipp: 5:15–6:30 p.m.

▪ Welch-Ledbetter Connection: 6:45–8 p.m.

Local teenage blues guitarist Trey Wanvig will perform between sets.

For more info, visit bradentonbluesfestival.org.