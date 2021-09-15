Going to a show? These Sarasota arts venues have some new COVID requirements

Asolo Repertory Theatre is back with live shows at a newly-constructed outdoor venue in Sarasota. Asolo is joining other Sarasota venues to plan for a safe return to live performances. Provided Image

Several of Sarasota’s most popular arts venues are cracking down on the spread of COVID-19 with some new rules for theatergoers.

Starting on Sept. 26, patrons of nine arts groups participating in the “Safe Arts Sarasota” campaign will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry to any indoor shows.

“An increasing number of patrons and artists are extremely uncomfortable participating without strong health and safety protocols in place,” reads an announcement about the changes from Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, one of the participating venues. “The failure to secure robust audiences or top artists puts these arts organizations in danger of once again closing their doors, jeopardizing thousands of jobs and millions of dollars the arts infuse into the community each year.”

Starting on Sept. 26, all patrons ages 12 and older attending an indoor performance at the venues will be required to show one of the following:

A CDC or other official record showing that the patron is fully vaccinated;

A negative PCR COVID-19 test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 72 hours before the time of their performance;

A negative rapid antigen COVID-19 test administered by a medical provider/official testing center no earlier than 24 hours prior to the time of their performance.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The vaccine or test records can be presented in a digital or physical format, according to Van Wezel staff, but must be accompanied by a photo ID. The announcement also notes that home COVID-19 test kit results will not be accepted for entry.

In addition, all patrons over the age of 6 will be required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venues.

“Protocols will be revisited and may be revised based on CDC guidance and the evolving circumstances of the pandemic, including use of additional screening protocols,” Van Wezel’s announcement continued. “Be assured we are taking similar and additional pandemic precautions with our artists, staff, crews and vendors.”

The new safety measures were formulated and agreed upon by the nine Sarasota County venues and arts organizations based on guidance from health officials. The same group came together earlier this year to promote a safe return to live theater after venues were shut down for months during the pandemic.

Theaters and groups participating in Safe Arts Sarasota

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ Asolo Repertory Theater, asolorep.org.

▪ The Circus Arts Conservatory, circusarts.org.

▪ Florida Studio Theater, floridastudiotheatre.org.

▪ The Hermitage Artist Retreat, hermitageartistretreat.org.

▪ Sarasota Ballet, sarasotaballet.org.

▪ Sarasota Opera, sarasotaopera.org.

▪ Sarasota Orchestra, sarasotaorchestra.org.

▪ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, vanwezel.org.

▪ Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, westcoastblacktheatre.org.