Ready to go back to the theater? Sarasota venues prepare for a safe return to live shows

After an ever-so-long intermission, local arts venues are prepping for a safe return to live performances this year.

And when Bradenton and Sarasota crowds are welcomed back into theaters, they will find many new safety measures in place to protect them from catching anything. (Besides a great show, that is.)

Leaders from nine Sarasota arts organizations got together to create “Safe Arts Sarasota,” a set of guidelines that all of the establishments will follow upon reopening. Planners describe the guidelines as “a unified approach to safety that includes mask requirements and capacity limitations to allow for social distancing.”

Besides masks and social distance, many of the theaters will have additional precautions in place, including temperature checks for guests, improved indoor air filtration and no-touch entry with the use of digital or print-at-home tickets.

The venues will continue to collaborate and adapt as health recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic evolve, according to a press release about the initiative.

Some of the venues are keeping performances in the virtual realm for now, while others, like Asolo Repertory Theatre, The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Florida Studio Theatre, have already returned to live shows in an outdoor or indoor format. Either way, they are all giving guests’ health and safety top billing.

Here’s more info about the theaters participating in the program.

Asolo Repertory Theatre is back with live shows at a newly-constructed outdoor venue in Sarasota. Asolo is joining other Sarasota venues to plan for a safe return to live performances. Provided Image

Theaters participating in Safe Arts Sarasota

▪ Asolo Repertory Theater, asolorep.org. Asolo is currently hosting shows at its new outdoor theater. Safety measures include required masks (at all times), social distancing, limited capacity, temperature checks, touchless ticket entry and no physical playbills.

▪ The Circus Arts Conservatory, circusarts.org. The Circus Arts Conservatory is currently offering performances with in-person or digital viewing options. Safety measures include required masks (unless eating or drinking), social distancing, limited capacity, staff health screenings, extra sanitization and hand-sanitizing stations.

▪ Florida Studio Theater, floridastudiotheatre.org. Florida Studio Theater is currently hosting live indoor performances. Safety measures include required masks (unless dining), social distancing, limited capacity, temperature checks, improved air filtration and ventilation, “ticketless” entry and extra sanitization of surfaces and hand-sanitizing stations.

▪ The Hermitage Artist Retreat, hermitageartistretreat.org. The Hermitage Artist Retreat is currently offering live shows on the beach and at other outdoor venues, as well as virtual performances. Safety measures include social distancing and limited capacity, and mask use is requested, including at the outdoor events.

▪ Sarasota Ballet, sarasotaballet.org. Sarasota Ballet is offering digital access to shows and limited outdoor performances this season. Safety measures at in person-shows include required masks (at all times), social distancing, limited capacity, temperature checks, touchless ticket entry and no physical playbills.

▪ Sarasota Opera, sarasotaopera.org. Sarasota Opera is currently offering online performances, with in-person performances this spring. Safety measures will include required masks (at all times), social distancing, limited capacity, temperature checks, touchless ticket entry and hand-sanitizing stations.

▪ Sarasota Orchestra, sarasotaorchestra.org. Sarasota Orchestra is currently offering in-person and virtual performances. Safety measures include required masks (at all times), social distancing, limited capacity, temperature checks, improved air filtration, touchless ticket entry and no printed programs.

▪ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, vanwezel.org. Van Wezel is currently offering online and limited in-person shows. Safety measures include required masks (until seated), limited capacity, temperature checks, the use of a fogging sanitization machine before and after shows, touchless ticket entry and hand-sanitizing stations.

▪ Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, westcoastblacktheatre.org. Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is currently offering livestreamed and limited in-person shows. Safety measures include include required masks (at all times), social distancing, limited capacity, temperature checks, improved air filtration, touchless ticket entry and no physical playbills.