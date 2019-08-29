Your weekend guide: Here are 22 fun things to do around Bradenton and Sarasota

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Are you ready for the weekend? Us too.

If you don’t have plans yet, we’re here to help.

Here’s a hand-picked guide to fun times around Bradenton, Sarasota, Tampa Bay and beyond.

Are we missing a big event? Drop us a line at rballogg@bradenton.com.

Fun for everyone

Friendly flea market: The Friendly City Flea Market is back for the season with a night market this Saturday.

The “Bedtime Bazaar” will include local makers, food trucks and live music.

“This monthly gathering celebrates our city and all the creatives in it,” event organizers say.

It all happens outside of Oscura Café & Bar in downtown Bradenton.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Oscura Café & Bar, 540 13th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: friendlycityflea.com.

Motorworks Brewing’s monthly Beer Garden Bazaar features lots of local vendors showcasing their wares under the old oak tree. Photo courtesy of Motorworks Brewing

Beer Garden Bazzar: Motorworks Brewing’s monthly Beer Garden Bazaar features lots of local vendors showcasing their wares under the old oak tree.

Explore local arts and crafts, sip a beer, grab a bite from the food truck and listen to live music.

The event is family friendly, pet friendly and free.

Details: 6-10 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

The South Florida Railroad Museum acquired the 1940s-era sleeper car Bradenton in 2003, after it was put up for sale in New Orleans. The passenger car, which was nearly lost to the scrapyard, was once part of the Silver Meteor Line, traveling from Venice to New York. Bradenton Herald file photo

Last weekend for free train rides: The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king.

Weekend train rides through rural Manatee County make for a fun family adventure, and there’s also lots to explore in the newly expanded museum.

Kids ride free in August.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Under 12: Free. Ages 12 and up: $14.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

The Florida State League's Bradenton Marauders play their final home game of the 2019 season on Thursday night. Bradenton Herald file photo

Marauders’ last home game: The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will bid adieu to hometown fans for the 2019 season on Thursday night after the last home game of the season.

The Marauders will take on the Palm Beach Cardinals at LECOM Park. Select draft beers are $2 a pint, and sodas are $1.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.

Info: milb.com/bradenton.

Night out

Comic Michael Mack returns to McCurdy’s for a weekend of stand up that seamlessly incorporates live music. Courtesy of McCurdy's Comedy Theatre

Michael Mack at McCurdy’s: Comic Michael Mack returns to McCurdy’s for a weekend of stand up that seamlessly incorporates live music.

“His “Faces of Rock” Finale is one of the most creative pieces in modern club comedy,” McCurdy’s promises.

The show is sure to include hilarious song parodies and plenty of audience participation.

Details: Thursday-Sunday. McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Ages 18 and up. $17-$21.

Info: mccurdyscomedy.com.

At the museum

Explore what led some species to survive and others to die out in an interactive exhibit at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com











Finding Florida: How did ancient species like giant ground sloths, manatees and armadillos make their way to Florida?

An exhibit at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton allows adventuresome visitors to get inside the heads of ancient creatures as they made choices that would shape the future of their species.

Explore what led some species to survive and others to die out in an interactive exhibit.

Details: Through Sunday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: bishopscience.org.

Go outside

Get some exercise and an eagle’s eye view among the treetops at Myakka River State Park’s famous canopy walkway. Florida State Parks

Walk the treetops at Myakka: Get some exercise and an eagle’s eye view among the treetops at Myakka River State Park’s famous canopy walkway.

The suspended pedestrian bridge was the first of its kind to be built in North America, and it offers impressive sights of the park’s flora, fauna and precious Florida ecosystems.

Details: Open 8 a.m.-sunset, 365 days a year. Myakka River State Park, 13208 State Road 72, Sarasota. $2-$6.

Info: floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/myakka-river-state-park.

Day trip

An exhibit on display at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg allows visitors to explore the surreal through augmented reality. Courtesy of the Dalí Museum





Dalí like you’ve never seen it: An exhibit on display at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg allows visitors to explore the surreal through augmented reality.

What does that mean, you ask? A quick download of “The Dalí Museum” app onto a smartphone lets you interact with eight of the painter’s masterworks in all new ways.

“Dalí himself constantly challenged reality in his work and life, and explored the emerging technologies of his time,” museum staff says. “We believe he would enjoy AR as an interpretive aid to his multilayered, complex images.”

Pro tip: On Thursdays from 5-8 p.m., admission to the Dali drops to $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Travel Time: About 30 minutes.

Details: Through Nov. 3. 1 Dali Blvd., St. Petersburg. $10-$25.

Info: thedali.org.

Theme park fun

The battle between the Resistance and the First Order is coming to planet Batuu.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Disney World’s highly anticipated foray into the Star Wars universe has arrived at Hollywood Studios.

So far, there’s only one ride to hop on (Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run), but the park offers immersive fun with Star Wars-themed shops, restaurants and scenery.

If you go, be prepared for massive crowds. May the force be with you.

Details: Disney’s Hollywood Studios, 351 S. Studio Dr., Lake Buena Vista.

Info: disneyworld.disney.go.com.

Dining Guide

The duo of ceviche and fried fish is offered at Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant. provided photo

NEW IN TOWN — Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant: Inkawasi recently moved to Lakewood Ranch from Sarasota. The restaurant brings a diverse lineup of Peruvian cuisine including tapas, ceviche and dishes like Lomo Saltado — a stir fry of French fries, beef flamed with red onions, tomatoes and cilantro served with white rice.

Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant is at 10067 Boardwalk Loop in Lakewood Ranch.

Info: inkawasirestaurant.com.

Left to right: “Proof of Concept” (a hazy India Pale Ale) and “Dessert Station: Cherry Pie” (a fruit-loaded Berliner Weisse) are on tap at Corporate Ladder Brewing Company in Palmetto. Courtesy of Corporate Ladder Brewing Company

DRINK THIS — Perfect late summer pours: Corporate Ladder Brewing Company in Palmetto pushes the flavor envelope with its tasty dessert-inspired beers, and there’s a new one on tap this week.

“Dessert Station: Cherry Pie” is a Berliner Weisse (that’s a sour wheat beer) made with Montmorency cherries, Madagascar vanilla beans and cinnamon for a flavor that’s fresh out of grandma’s kitchen.

“This beer is straight cherry pie filling with a hint of crust,” the brewery says.

Also new on tap is “Proof of Concept.” The hazy IPA is crafted with juicy hop varieties that impart a slightly sweet taste with a flood of tropical fruit notes.

Corporate Ladder Brewing Company is at 4935 96th St. E. in Palmetto.

Info: corporateladderbrewing.com.

Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza brings a taste of Brooklyn’s passion for good pie to Bradenton. Courtesy of Brancato's Brick Oven Pizza

EAT THIS — Brick-oven pie baked right: Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza brings a taste of Brooklyn’s passion for good pie to Bradenton.

Wood-fired in an authentic Italian brick oven, the restaurant’s pizza offerings include traditional Brooklyn pizza, classics like the Margherita and Bianca and some adventurous specialty options like “The Rockin’ Rabe” (a broccoli rabe bedecked pie) the “Mushroom Mania” and “The Clam Pie.”

Reviewers rave about the housemade dough and the New York authenticity of the pizza.

Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza is at 5227 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Info: facebook.com/pg/BrancatoBrickOvenPizza.

Rockin’ Gelato offers up flavorful gelatos and locally made ice cream in Bradenton. provided photo

DON’T FORGET DESSERT — Iced treats that rock: Rockin’ Gelato offers up flavorful gelatos and locally made ice cream in Bradenton.

Enjoy the shop’s extensive collection of rock ‘n’ roll memorabilia while you dig in to a sweet cone or cup.

Pups are not forgotten at this ice cream shop; frozen treats for dogs are also available.

Rockin’ Gelato is at 6646 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Info: rockingelato.net.

Here's an ice cream shop with a whole lot of rock 'n' roll. Rockin' Gelato is located at 6646 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Want us to feature your favorite plate at a local restaurant? Submit a photo to rballogg@bradenton.com to be considered. Include your name, hometown, the name of the dish and the name of the restaurant.

Live music highlights

The Boss Hawg Band brings “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds” to stages throughout Bradenton. Provided photo Boss Hawg Band at Joyland: The Boss Hawg Band brings “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds” to stages throughout Bradenton. Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. Cover: $5. Info: joylandbradenton.com. The HeadTones at Motorworks Brewing: This funk and soul sextet from St. Petersburg plays danceable music that includes a horn section and a live DJ incorporated into the band. Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com. Alex Ross Band at Cafe in the Park: Alex Ross Band is a four-piece that plays jazz-influenced blues tunes.

Details: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday. Cafe in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane, Sarasota. No cover.

Info: cafeinthepark.org.

DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension. Provided photo

DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing: DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension.

Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.

Details: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Experimental Farm Road at 5 O’Clock Club: A psychedelic folk band homegrown in Sarasota, Experimental Farm Road takes ‘60s classics to heart with their vintage covers and groovy originals.

Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday. 5 O’Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St., Sarasota. $5.

Info: facebook.com/5oclockclub.

Memphis Rub Band at Clancy’s: Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. No cover.

Info:clancysirishsportspub.com.

Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and band play blues rock laden with soulful vocals. Bradenton Herald file photo

Twinkle Yochim & Rock Soul Radio at Blue Rooster: Warner Bros. recording artist Twinkle Yochim and band play blues rock laden with soulful vocals.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. $10.

Info: blueroostersrq.com.

The Kat Crosby Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille: The Kat Crosby Band plays “sophisticated blues with “a hint of jazz and hot guitar.”

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille, Downtown Bradenton, 101 Riverwalk Blvd., Bradenton. No cover.

Info: mattisons.com.

Lei’d Back at Linger Lodge

Lei’d Back plays a relaxed blend of tropical rock and country music.

Details: 4-7 p.m. Sunday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.