Lakewood Ranch has an international flavor of restaurants. Another new taste is on the way

Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant opening soon Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant opening soon at 10667 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant opening soon at 10667 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch Main Street long has had an international flavor with restaurants as diverse as Italian, Mexican, Japanese and French to go along with quintessentially American eateries.

Inkawase Peruvian Restaurant is about to join the mix at 10067 Boardwalk Loop, in space formerly occupied by Pastry by Design.

Inkawasi, literally Inca house, is making the move to Lakewood Ranch from its previous location at 5020 Fruitville Road in Sarasota and is scheduled to open on Monday.

“We love this location because this is a fast-growing area. We didn’t have to modify the space too much. Mostly small details,” owner Jimmy Arias said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He is joined in the business by his wife Reina Koslowski, son Kleyver Zamora and chef Manuel Zegarra.

Inkawasi’s menu offers a diverse lineup of Peruvian cuisine. Starting at the top are happy hour tapas such as shrimp brochette (grilled shrimp, red onion, peppers and tomato with anticucho sauce) and Choros a la chalaca (green mussels, red onion, tomato, cilantro and white Peruvian corn chopped and marinated in lime juice). Both list for $6.95.

Among the more popular items on the menu are the ceviche dishes — fish and seafood marinated in lime juice, paired with sweet potato, choclo, Peruvian toasted corn and seaweed — starting at $14.95.

The staff at Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant includes, from left, chef Manuel Zegarra, Reina Kozlowski, Jimmy Arias, and Kleyver Zamora. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Another popular dish is the Lomo Saltado, a house special with white rice, French fries and beef flamed with red onions, tomatoes and a few cilantro leaves, Zamora said.

There also are a number of house special fish dinners, starting at $18.95.

The offerings reflect the diversity of the Peruvian people and include Chifa, a culinary tradition based on Chinese Cantonese elements fused with traditional Peruvian ingredients and traditions.

The deep red Panca pepper and the yellow Amarillo pepper figure prominently in Peruvian cuisine, and may make the food a bit spicy for some. But Zamora said the chef can take the heat out, turn it down or serve it full blast, according to the guest’s preference.

The duo of ceviche and fried fish is offered at Inkwasi Peruvian Restaurant. provided photo

The yellow pepper is often used in seafood, while the red pepper turns up in beef dishes, Zamora said.

Wine and beer, including Cusquerna lager, Cumbres craft beer, and Intopalka wine, all from Peru, are on the menu, along with domestic brands.

Check the full menu at inkawasirestaurant.com.

“We prefer the dishes speak for us,” Arias said of the cuisine served at Inkawasi.

Inkawasi Peruvian Restaurant is opening soon at 10667 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Inkawasi is available for private events, including weddings, business lunches, dinners, cocktail receptions and more.

Hours at Inkawasi will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.

Inkawasi is located next to Organic Natural Market and across from Grove Restaurant.

For more information, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page or call 941-360-1110.

SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.