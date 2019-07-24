It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

Entertainment
World Rowing Under 23 Championships
This week, the best young rowers on the globe are congregating at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota for a series of competitions on the water.
The 2019 World Rowing Under 23 Championships will bring teams from more than 50 nations to take part in the racing.
This is the first year the championship is being held in North America, so you don’t want to miss out.
There’s a good chance you’ll see some future Olympians in action.
The event will be streamed live on ESPN3, which is available online or on the ESPN app.
As an aside, the event is looking for volunteers — everything from clerical to translation to holding boats at the starting line. A link at worldunder23.com will connect those interested with volunteer opportunities, and they’ll get a special gift, a T-shirt and meals and snacks while on duty. For more information, email Casey Keiber at ckeiber@sanca.us.
Details: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. Admission: $20 for all five days of the championship.
Info: nathanbendersonpark.org.
Marauders back in town
The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders return to LECOM Park for a seven-game homestand that features visits from the St. Lucie Mets (Thursday-Sunday) and Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tuesday-Aug. 1).
Tampa Bay Rays fans might want to take a trip to LECOM Park when the Stone Crabs come to town. Tampa Bay’s FSL affiliate features Wander Franco, an 18-year-old shortstop who is widely regarded as the top prospect in the game.
It might not be long before Franco is playing with the Rays in the big leagues.
Details: 6:30 p.m. for each of the seven games except on Sunday, which has a 1 p.m. start time. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.
Info: milb.com/bradenton.
Summer Circus Spectacular
The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus artists from around the world to Sarasota for more than a month of thrilling shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre.
The circus is a production of Sarasota non-profit The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling.
Details: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Aug. 3. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $16. Children 12 and under: $12.
Info: 941-360-7399. ringling.org.
Moon landing month at The Bishop
Relive humanity’s historic landing on the moon all month long at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.
The 50th anniversary celebration includes talks with space scientists, special planetarium shows, movie showings and more.
Details: Through July 31. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. General admission: $10-$19.
Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.
Market at Coquina Beach
Find fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.
The market is held on Sundays from November through July.
Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.
Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.
Christmas in July
A Saturday night of food and festivity at American Legion Post 24 in Bradenton will raise funds to support the families of deployed U.S. service members.
Featuring a steak dinner, a cash bar, raffles, a silent auction and live music, it’s sure to be great fun for a great cause.
Local Bradenton party band Blues to Blackstreet will perform.
Tickets can be purchased at American Legion Post 24 until 8 p.m. Friday.
Details: 5-10 p.m. Saturday. American Legion Post 24, 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton. $15.
Info: 941-794-3489. kirbystewartpost24.org.
