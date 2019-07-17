It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Ride the rails

The Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish takes visitors on a trip back in time to the days when locomotive transport was king.

Weekend train rides through rural Manatee County make for a fun family adventure, and there’s also lots to explore in the newly expanded museum.

Kids ride free in July and August.

Details: Trains leave at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Under 12: Free. Ages 12 and up: $14.

Info: 941-776-0906. frrm.org.

Music man comes to Manatee

There’s about to be trouble, right here in friendly city.

That beloved story of stage and screen, “The Music Man,” will make a two-night stop at Manatee Performing Arts Center this weekend.

The show is a production of MPAC’s Broadway Boot Camp summer program for aspiring actors ages 12-17.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $8-$12.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.

Stroll the Beach Market at Coquina Beach from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through July. The market features fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, health and beauty items and more. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Bradenton Herald file photo

Market at Coquina Beach

Find fresh produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, local artists, apparel, pottery, purses, health and beauty items, music and more at the Beach Market at Coquina Beach on Anna Maria Island.

The market is held on Sundays from November through July.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Free.

Info: islandsandbeaches.com/market.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with a month of fun, interactive experiences at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton. Courtesy of The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

Moon landing month at The Bishop

Relive humanity’s historic landing on the moon all month long at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.

The 50th anniversary celebration includes talks with space scientists, special planetarium shows, movie showings and more.

Details: Through July 31. The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. General admission: $10-$19.

Info: 941-746-4131. bishopscience.org.

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus performers from around the world for more than a month of shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre at The Ringling. Photo courtesy of The Circus Arts Conservatory

Summer Circus Spectacular

The Summer Circus Spectacular brings top circus artists from around the world to Sarasota for more than a month of thrilling shows at the Historic Asolo Theatre.

The circus is a production of Sarasota non-profit The Circus Arts Conservatory and The Ringling.

Details: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday. Through Aug. 3. Historic Asolo Theatre, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Adults: $16. Children 12 and under: $12.

Info: 941-360-7399. ringling.org.

Dad's Garage, an improv group from Atlanta, will deliver two performances of an improvised murder mystery this weekend at Florida Studio Theatre. Courtesy of Florida Studio Theatre

Murder she ... improvised?

Dad’s Garage, a popular Atlanta improv troupe, will turn the murder-mystery format on its head by making the whole thing up on the fly.

It might get messy, but don’t worry — they’re professionals.

Catch “Murder, She Improvised,” this Friday and Saturday at Florida Studio Theatre.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave., Sarasota. $15-$18.

Info: floridastudiotheatre.org.