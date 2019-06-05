It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

The Village of the Arts monthly Artwalk features live music and an abundance of food and local art. Herald file photo

Village of the Arts Art Walk

There’s always something new to see in Bradenton’s most creative neighborhood.

The popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food, music and more.

The theme for June’s Art Walk is “Walk on the Wild Side.”

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

Explore outer space

Young learners can experience the wonders of the universe during KidSpace, a special program offered on the second and fourth Saturday of every month at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in downtown Bradenton.

The show utilizes the Bishop Planetarium to explore the sun, planets, moons, galaxies and more.

South Florida Museum is home to the Bishop Planetarium, an astronomy education center and multimedia theater. South Florida Museum

KidSpace is designed for elementary-age explorers and their parents. Those interested in more advanced space exploration can check out the museum’s Stelliferous Live star talks, held on the fourth Wednesday of every month.

Details: 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m. Saturday. Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. Museum members: $5. Non-members: $8 (or $3 with museum admission).

Info: bishopscience.org.

The Bradenton Marauders host the Dunedin Blue Jays from Friday-Sunday at LECOM Park. Bradenton Herald file photo

Marauders at home

The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders will host a three-game series with the Dunedin Blue Jays this Friday through Sunday at LECOM Park.

The team will celebrate Hispanic heritage on Friday with a giveaway of a dancing Dominican figurine to the first 1,000 fans, and Saturday is Margaritaville Night featuring a jersey auction for charity and postgame fireworks.

Details: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.

Info: milb.com/bradenton.

One Night Rodeo’s Cory Hildreth sings at the Manatee County Fairgrounds in Palmetto. The band will perform Friday at Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch. Bradenton Herald file photo

Music on Main

Contemporary country band One Night Rodeo will perform Friday during Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch, followed by a live DJ.

Food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities will line the street.

The event benefits The Haven, a Sarasota non-profit that aids residents with disabilities.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday. 8100 Lakewood Main St., Lakewood Ranch. Free. 941-907-9243. lakewoodranch.com.

The Mosaic Center for Nature, Exploration, Science & Technology, or NEST, at Robinson Preserve. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

NEST Nature Days

On the second and fourth Saturday of every month, visitors are invited to a day of fun at The NEST (that’s Nature, Exploration, Science and Technology) at Robinson Preserve.

There, you can “walk the grounds of the historic Reasoner Tract and observe botanical giants collected from around the world, explore the canopy boardwalk among the banyans, climb to the top of the crow’s nest, take in breathtaking panorama views and make an exciting exit from the building via slide.”

And after you’re done at The NEST, there’s a lot more nature to explore within the preserve.

Details: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Robinson Preserve, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW., Bradenton. Free.

Info: 941-742-5923 ext. 6039. mymanatee.org.

Florida Maritime Museum. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Music on the Porch

Dust off the old guitar, harmonica, gitfiddle or what have you and head over to Florida Maritime Museum for a two-hour open jam session at the historic Burton Store.

If you don’t pick, don’t worry: Listeners are welcome, too.

Details: 2-4 p.m. Saturday. 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free. 941-708-6120. floridamaritimemuseum.org.

Photo courtesy of Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Music Festival

The Sarasota Music Festival brings world class youth chamber music performers to beautiful venues throughout Sarasota.

Highlights this weekend include “Triple Crown,” a concert featuring works by Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart and Mendelssohn, on Friday, and a rising stars showcase on Sunday.

Details: Through June 22. $10-$35. 941-953-3434. sarasotaorchestra.org.

Photo courtesy of Savor Sarasota

Fine dining on the cheap

Savor Sarasota gives diners a chance to try some of Sarasota’s best restaurants for a few dollars less.

This year the event lasts for two weeks. Partake in $16 pre-fixed lunches and $32 pre-fixed dinners at restaurants such as Duval’s Fresh Local Seafood, Blue Rooster, Mattison’s City Grille, Lila and many, many more.

Bon Appétit.

Details: Through June 14. Participating restaurants in Sarasota, Venice, Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. $16-$32 per person. visitsarasota.com.