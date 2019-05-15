It’s your weekend and you should enjoy it. Here’s what’s happening around Bradenton

Entertainment
Five years of Darwin Brewing Company
Darwin Brewing Company will celebrate its fifth year in Bradenton in a big way on Saturday.
Stop by the brewery for beer releases, live music from Faceless Bandits and Ted Stevens and the Doo Shots and fare from OMG Dogs and Stonecoals BBQ.
Free brewery tours will be offered at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.; email sarah@darwinbrewingco.com to sign up.
Details: Noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: darwinbrewingco.com.
Bradentucky Bombers home battle
The women of the Bradentucky Bombers Roller Derby League will take on Miami’s Vice City Rollers on Saturday at Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex.
This is the team’s first season as a Women’s Flat Track Derby Association league, which puts them in competition with teams worldwide.
Sit in the bleachers or bring your own folding chair and set up trackside to get close to the action.
Beer is available for purchase at the sports bar and in the rink. The team will head to Darwin Brewing Company for an after party and meet-and-greet after the match.
Details: Doors: 4:30 p.m. Game: 5-7 p.m. Saturday. Ellenton Ice and Sports Complex, 5309 29th St. E., Ellenton. Tickets: $10 for adults, $6 for kids 6-12 when purchased in advance. The cost increases when purchased at the gate.
Info: bradentuckybombers.com.
Katt Hefner at Manatee Performing Arts Center
Jazz, R&B and soul song-stylist Katt Hefner will pay homage to the late great disco queen Donna Summer this Saturday at Manatee Performing Arts Center.
Hefner will transport audiences back to the ‘70s with hits like “I Feel Love,” “Bad Girls,” and “Hot Stuff.”
Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$37.
Info: 941-748-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Bradenton Farmers’ Market
There are only two weeks left to enjoy the Bradenton Farmers’ Market before it wraps up for the season.
Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.
Local blues legend Steve Arvey will perform.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Pig Floyd at Neel Performing Arts Center
No, it’s not a pig named Floyd. It’s one of Florida’s top Pink Floyd cover bands, and it will perform on Saturday at Neel Performing Arts Center.
The eight-piece band will play songs from albums “The Wall,” “Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Animals.”
Lights and lasers included.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $20.95-$39.95.
Info: pigfloydinc.com.
