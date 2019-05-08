It’s your weekend, Bradenton: Here are some of the top events happening near you

From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

The 10th annual Lucky Dace Race for Pace happens Saturday at Caddy’s at the Pointe in Bradenton. Photo courtesy of Pace Center for Girls

Ducks race for Pace

It’s an annual spectacle.

On Saturday, 25,000 yellow rubber derby ducks will race down the Manatee River for charity, and there’s a lot on the line.





The owner of the winning duck will get a two-year lease on a Jeep Wrangler from Firkins Automotive or $5,000 cash, and second prize is a weekly dinner for two at Anna Maria Oyster Bar for a year.

Duck adoptions start at $5.

Best of all, the proceeds support the mission of Pace Center for Girls, a Bradenton non-profit that provides middle and high school age girls with academic services and counseling.

Details: Race begins at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s at the Pointe, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton.

Info: duckrace.com.

ArtCenter Manatee is partnering with Manatee County schools to to showcase the work of over 200 K-12 visual arts students. Photo courtesy of ArtCenter Manatee

Student art on display

ArtCenter Manatee is partnering with Manatee County schools to to showcase the work of over 200 K-12 visual arts students.

Works including paintings, drawings, sculpture and more will be on display throughout three galleries.

Details: Through May 17. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.