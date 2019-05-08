Entertainment
It’s your weekend, Bradenton: Here are some of the top events happening near you
There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things
Ducks race for Pace
It’s an annual spectacle.
On Saturday, 25,000 yellow rubber derby ducks will race down the Manatee River for charity, and there’s a lot on the line.
The owner of the winning duck will get a two-year lease on a Jeep Wrangler from Firkins Automotive or $5,000 cash, and second prize is a weekly dinner for two at Anna Maria Oyster Bar for a year.
Duck adoptions start at $5.
Best of all, the proceeds support the mission of Pace Center for Girls, a Bradenton non-profit that provides middle and high school age girls with academic services and counseling.
Details: Race begins at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday. Caddy’s at the Pointe, 801 Riverside Dr. E., Bradenton.
Info: duckrace.com.
Student art on display
ArtCenter Manatee is partnering with Manatee County schools to to showcase the work of over 200 K-12 visual arts students.
Works including paintings, drawings, sculpture and more will be on display throughout three galleries.
Details: Through May 17. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.
Info: artcentermanatee.org.
Bradenton Farmers’ Market
There are only a few weeks left to enjoy the Bradenton Farmers’ Market before it wraps up for the season.
Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Barnum!
Phineas Taylor Barnum was half of the dream team that created the world’s most famous circus, a.k.a. “The Greatest Show On Earth.”
Broadway musical “Barnum!” tells the story of how it all went down with colorful dance and drama and plenty of laughs.
Details: Through Sunday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$40.
Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Thrill of the grill
Grilling season is upon us.
On Saturday, you can brush up on your grilling skills at the Florida Maritime Museum in Cortez.
Published cookbook writer/chef Warren Caterson will share secrets for grilling great steaks, chicken, veggies and even desserts.
The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum offers all kinds of nifty classes on crafts and hobbies; find out more at floridamaritimemuseum.org.
Details: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. $20. Pre-registration required.
Info: floridamaritimemuseum.org.
Marauders at home
The Florida State League’s Bradenton Marauders return home after a lengthy road trip and welcome the Palm Beach Cardinals to LECOM Park for a three-game series starting Thursday night.
This marks the first time the high-Class A minor-league affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates will be at home this month, following a three-city trip that took the Marauders to Jupiter, Lakeland and Clearwater.
Details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets range from $7-$12.
Info: milb.com/bradenton.
