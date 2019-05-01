Entertainment
It’s your weekend, Bradenton: Here are some of the top events happening near you
There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things
Last laps for greyhound racing
The 74th and final season of live championship greyhound racing at Sarasota Kennel Club concludes on Saturday.
It’s also Kentucky Derby day, and the club will celebrate with a watch party including food, drinks, raffle prizes, live music, and of course, wagering.
Although live greyhound racing is done after Saturday, you’ll still be able to catch simulcast dog and horse races at Sarasota Kennel Club. Also check out One-eyed Jack’s Poker Room, where hands are dealt seven days a week.
Details: 1-6 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Rd., Sarasota. Free.
Info: 941-355-7744. sarasotakennelclub.com.
Forks and Corks Food and Wine Festival
The Sarasota-Manatee Originals’ annual Forks and Corks event brings fine food and wine experiences to restaurants and venues throughout the area.
The festival was rescheduled for this weekend because of inclement weather in January.
The rescheduled festival includes more than 10 tasting experiences, including winemaker dinners at local restaurants, retail tastings and educational sessions.
The highlight of Forks and Corks is a celebration called the Grand Tasting, where foodies can enjoy dishes from more than 50 area restaurants, plus international wine and local craft beer. The Grand Tasting will be held on on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the courtyard The Ringling in Sarasota; admission is $150.
Details: Thursday-Sunday. Admission and location vary by event.
Info: eatlikealocal.com.
Main Street Live
Ever feel like dancing in the street? Here’s your chance.
Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
This will be the last Main Street Live of the season, so don’t miss out.
Bradenton rockers Katalyst will perform.
Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.
Village of the Arts Art Walk
The popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food, music and more.
There’s always something new to see in the Village of the Arts.
Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: villageofthearts.com.
Bradenton Farmers’ Market
There are only a few weeks left to enjoy the Bradenton Farmers’ Market before it wraps up for the season.
Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
Barnum!
Phineas Taylor Barnum was half of the dream team that created the world’s most famous circus, a.k.a. “The Greatest Show On Earth.”
Broadway musical “Barnum!” tells the story of how it all went down with colorful dance and drama and plenty of laughs.
Details: Through May 12. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$40.
Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Comments