It’s your weekend, Bradenton: Here are some of the top events happening near you

There’s so much to do in Manatee! Here’s 12 fun things From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Village of the Arts, to festivals to world class beaches, there's plenty to do in Bradenton and Manatee County.

Florida voters approved an amendment to the state constitution that will ban dog racing by 2020. Bradenton Herald file photo

Last laps for greyhound racing

The 74th and final season of live championship greyhound racing at Sarasota Kennel Club concludes on Saturday.

It’s also Kentucky Derby day, and the club will celebrate with a watch party including food, drinks, raffle prizes, live music, and of course, wagering.

Although live greyhound racing is done after Saturday, you’ll still be able to catch simulcast dog and horse races at Sarasota Kennel Club. Also check out One-eyed Jack’s Poker Room, where hands are dealt seven days a week.

Details: 1-6 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 p.m. Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Bradenton Rd., Sarasota. Free.

Info: 941-355-7744. sarasotakennelclub.com.

The annual Forks and Corks Food and Wine Festival features wine tasting and fine dining opportunities around Bradenton and Sarasota. Courtesy of Sarasota Manatee Originals

Forks and Corks Food and Wine Festival

The Sarasota-Manatee Originals’ annual Forks and Corks event brings fine food and wine experiences to restaurants and venues throughout the area.

The festival was rescheduled for this weekend because of inclement weather in January.

The rescheduled festival includes more than 10 tasting experiences, including winemaker dinners at local restaurants, retail tastings and educational sessions.

The highlight of Forks and Corks is a celebration called the Grand Tasting, where foodies can enjoy dishes from more than 50 area restaurants, plus international wine and local craft beer. The Grand Tasting will be held on on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. in the courtyard The Ringling in Sarasota; admission is $150.

Details: Thursday-Sunday. Admission and location vary by event.

Info: eatlikealocal.com.

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Main Street Live

Ever feel like dancing in the street? Here’s your chance.

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.

This will be the last Main Street Live of the season, so don’t miss out.

Bradenton rockers Katalyst will perform.





Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, from 6-9:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Bradenton Herald file photo

Village of the Arts Art Walk

The popular monthly Art Walk features open galleries, studios, specialty shops, healing arts, food, music and more.

There’s always something new to see in the Village of the Arts.

Details: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: villageofthearts.com.

SHARE COPY LINK The Bradenton Farmers' Market is held every Saturday from October through May in downtown Bradenton.

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

There are only a few weeks left to enjoy the Bradenton Farmers’ Market before it wraps up for the season.

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Barnum!

Phineas Taylor Barnum was half of the dream team that created the world’s most famous circus, a.k.a. “The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Broadway musical “Barnum!” tells the story of how it all went down with colorful dance and drama and plenty of laughs.

Details: Through May 12. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$40.

Info: manateeperformingartscenter.com.