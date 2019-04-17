Music in Park series debuts on Bradenton’s Riverwalk The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Jam out to local bands at the Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk during Music in the Park on Friday nights in March and April.

Featured show: Rye Road plays Music in the Park

Just in time for warmer weather, Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series is back on the scenic Bradenton Riverwalk.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the Mosaic Amphitheater from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays through the end of April.

Rye Road takes the stage this Friday. The country rockers put out an energetic and danceable sound that’s made them a local and regional favorite.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

Thursday

Messenger Band at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Messneger Band takes the stage. Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Reverend Billy C. Wirtz at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Reverend Billy C. Wirtz is described as “a comic genius, gifted pianist and American musicologist who defies easy classification.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Ship of Fools at Darwin Brewing Company

Ship of Fools is a Grateful Dead cover band with a revolving door of talented local musicians.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Klick Band at Mattison’s Riverwalk





Klick Band is a five-piece rock outfit inspired by the early rock and roll legends of the 1960s and ‘70s.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday Mattison’s City Grille Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd., Bradenton. No cover. Info: mattisons.com/mattisons-city-grille-bradenton-riverwalk/.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Alex Lopez Xpress Band at Motorworks Brewing

There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motroworks Brewing.

This Saturday, don’t miss this Tampa-based blues rock guitarist and band that tour nationally.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Sarah Ross left her horse farm in Southern New Jersey to pursue country music dreams in Nashville. Ross will perform Saturday at Joyland Country Music Night Club. Courtesy of Joyland

Mud Digger Tour stops at Joyland Country Music Night Club

A tour featuring three up and coming country acts will stop at Joyland this Saturday night.

Lenny Cooper plays a subgenre of country that incorporates rap and heavy beats.

Sarah Ross is a Nashville recording artist with pop sensibilities.

Shoutgun Shane’s unique take on country incorporates electronic music and beats; he’s known for his “redneck remixes.”

Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. $15. advanced; $20 at the door. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Nora Ricci at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Nora Ricci is a singer-songwriter who plays a fusion of soul and rock.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Scott Blum with Tony Castellano Jr. and Steve Arvey at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Jazz drummer Scott Blum will perform with vocalist and pianist Tony Castellano Jr.

Steve Arvey is a local blues legend who plays a mean guitar. He is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market. Bradenton Herald file photo

Steve Arvey is a local blues legend who plays some mean guitar. Arvey spent many summers on the Chicago blues circuit and has performed with greats like Bo Diddley.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery





3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Sunday

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.

Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Kettle of Fish at Stottlemyer’s Smokehouse

Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Sunday. 19 E Road, Sarasota. No cover. Info: stottlemyerssmokehouse.com.

Wild Horses at Woody’s River Roo

Wild Horses is a four-piece rock and blues band.

Details: 1 p.m. Sunday. Woody’s River Roo, 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton. No cover. Info: woodysriverroo.com.