Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a show you should know and more live music this weekend

Music in Park series debuts on Bradenton’s Riverwalk The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Featured show: Ari and the Alibis play Music in the Park

This Friday is your last chance to catch Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series on the scenic Bradenton Riverwalk.

Ari and the Alibis will perform at the free concert.

Ari and the Alibis is a Sarasota-based fusion band that combines elements of funk, jazz, samba, blues, soul and rock.

The band’s dynamic sound has won fans around the Tampa Bay area, plus local award nominations and gear sponsorships.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

Thursday

Empty Pockets at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Empty Pockets takes the stage. Empty Pockets plays the best of 1980s and ’90s country music.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Matt Hopper and The Roman Candles at Motorworks Brewing





Straight from Alaska, Matt Hopper and The Roman Candles fuse rock, blues, country, folk, reggae and psychedelic pop.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Dovydas Mascinskas performs with a band and solo in the Bradenton area under the name DOVYDAS. Provided photo

DOVYDAS at Darwin Brewing Company

DOVYDAS plays bluesy jam music full of impressive guitar work that will temporarily transport you to another dimension.

Whether he’s covering Jimi Hendrix or throwing down on an original, it’s good stuff.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Paul Fournier at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Paul Fournier is a singer-songwriter who plays indie rock and soul music.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club





Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery





3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Rebel Heart at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Rebel Heart is a five-piece country rock band from Bradenton playing classic covers and originals. The band will also perform on Friday.

Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Dean Johanesen will perform this Saturday at Bradenton Farmers’ Market on Old Main Street. Courtesy of Dean Johanesen

Dean Johanesen and Undine Shorey at Bradenton Farmers’ Market





Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Dean Johanesen roves the Tampa Bay area performing polished, guitar-driven Americana with a jazzy swing.

Undine Shorey is a multi-talented Florida musician who plays violin, guitar and sings.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

John Bastiani and Messenger Band at Cortez Clam Factory

John Bastiani is a bluesy acoustic player and singer who puts a new spin on classic songs. Bastiani will play from 5 to 8 p.m. on the porch.

Messenger Band is a rock outfit that puts their powerful male and female vocals to classic and current hits at venues from Englewood to St. Petersburg. Messenger band will play from 8 p.m. to midnight inside.

Details: 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday. Cortez Clam Factory, 10104 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clamfactory.com.

Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn

Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.

Reverend Barry and The Funk at White Buffalo Saloon

Reverend Barry and The Funk is an eight-piece funk and soul band from Sarasota with a huge sound that makes the crowds get down.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday. White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Rd. Sarasota. Info: thewbsaloon.com.

The James Cody Band at Papa Joes Sports Bar

The James Cody Band plays classic and Southern rock.

Details: 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturday. Papa Joes Sports Bar, 1242 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota. No cover. Info: 941-727-0820.

Sunday

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.

Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar

Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.

Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.

Boss Hawg Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.

This week, Boss Hawg takes the stage. Boss Hawg Band describes their sound as “down home country, hard rock and southern-fried boogie sounds.”

Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.