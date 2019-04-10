Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s a show you should know and more live music nearby this weekend

Music in Park series debuts on Bradenton’s Riverwalk The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Featured show: Five-year anniversary at Jerk Dog Records

This Saturday, Jerk Dog Records in Village of the Arts is celebrating five years as Manatee County’s only independent record store.

It also happens to be Record Store Day.

The shop will open early at 10 a.m. with limited edition releases for sale — plus all the usual carefully curated new and used vinyl.

Live music starts at 5 p.m. St. Petersburg punk rockers Human Error, local garage punk duo Ugly Couple and South Florida swamp rocker Matchstick Johnny will play.

Food, soda and birthday cake will be available; feel free to bring your own “adult beverages,” too.

Details: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Jerk Dog Records, 1119 12th St. W., Bradenton.

Info: facebook.com/jerkdogrecords.

Thursday

Brett Baker at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, country musician Brett Baker takes the stage.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Donny LaPonte at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Donny LaPonte is a singer-songwriter who re-imagines classic songs and writes his own; his live show features mellow vocals and instrument looping.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Glass Onion, a Beatles cover band, gives all your old favorites the royal treatment.

Glass Onion plays Music in the Park





If you enjoy the music of The Beatles, you can’t go wrong with the spot on covers of Glass Onion.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Joyland Country Music Night Club in Bradenton is a great spot for live country music and line dancing.

Easy Posse at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Easy Posse is a four-piece country band that specializes in line dancing music.

Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Saturday

Reverend Barry and The Funk play Main Street Live

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.

Reverend Barry and The Funk is an eight-piece funk and soul band from Sarasota with a huge sound that makes the crowds get down.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

Bill Vinhage and Ty Kirkland at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Bill Vinhage is an acoustic singer-songwriter.

Ty Kirkland plays acoustic rock with a grungy edge.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery





3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Laurie and Rusty Wright Duo at Darwin Brewing

Couple Laurie and Rusty Wright have a full-fledged band, but they also perform as a guitar-driven duo with a flair for roots rock.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Darwin Brewing Co. Brew Master Jorge Rosabal explains the brewing process for their collaboration beer with Pittsburgh-based Rivertowne Brewing, featuring Amazonian chiles.

Sunday

Up and coming country artist Melissa Lee will perform this Sunday at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton.

Melissa Lee at Motorworks Brewing

Nationally touring country artist Melissa Lee is known for her pop-driven vocals and clever songwriting.

Details: 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music from Truality.

Truality is a Sarasota band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

One for the Foxes at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

One for the Foxes is a band of young rovers playing a polished blend of American and Irish folk music.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Jack Tamburine Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.

This Sunday, Jack Tamburine Band takes the stage. The two-piece lends its lively sound to country and rock favorites.

Details: 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.