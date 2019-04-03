Listen up, Bradenton: Joyland (officially) returns and more live music near you this weekend

Music in Park series debuts on Bradenton’s Riverwalk The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bradenton Riverwalk’s Mosaic Amphitheater was jam-packed Friday evening, March 9, 2018, as the Music in the Park concert series put on by Realize Bradenton kicked off with Ari and the Alibis playing some jazz, blues, funk and soul music.

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Did we miss your event? Send an email with event details to rballogg@bradenton.com and we will do our best to incorporate it into our list.

SHARE COPY LINK Joyland Country Music Night Club, a Bradenton staple for decades, closed its doors on May 12, 2018. New owners re-opened the venue in February 2019.

Featured show: Grand Opening Party at Joyland

This Saturday, Joyland Country Music Night Club is officially back.

Celebrate the return of Bradenton’s premiere country music venue with drinks, dancing and an all star jam featuring tons of local talent. Acts include Andy Pursell, Billy Rice, Daisy Dukes Band, Jess Rojas, Eric Von, DJ Trevor and more.

Sarasota radio station CTQ 92.1 Suncoast Country will be on site for the party.

Details: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Thursday

The Fabulous Two Tones at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Get the weekend started early with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in when you get there.

This week, Ricky and Franky, a.k.a. The Fabulous Two Tones, take the stage. The Fabulous Two Tones perform oldies rock and roll, Motown disco and soul.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Internationally touring songwriter 8 Ball Aitken will perform at Motorworks Brewing this Friday. Courtesy of Motorworks Brewing

8 Ball Aitken at Motorworks Brewing

Australian slide-guitarist and songwriter 8 Ball Aitken plays swampy blues rock.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

The Gerry Jarcia String Band at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

Much more than a Grateful Dead tribute band, the Gerry Jarcia String Band plays “a range of covers and original music inspired by the music that encompassed Jerry Garcia’s roots.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $12 advance; $15 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Fancy Larry & the Plain Jaynes at Darwin Brewing Company

Fancy Larry & the Plain Jaynes play folky acoustic music featuring guitar and dual female vocals.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Music in the Park brings top local acts like Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones to Bradenton Riverwalk for open air concerts. Realize Bradenton

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones play Music in the Park





Of all the great blues bands in Bradenton, Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones are one of the standouts. The band combines experience and energy for a rollicking, old-timey sound.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Friday. Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Saturday

Official Grand Opening Party at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Celebrate the return of Bradenton’s premiere country music venue with an all star jam featuring tons of local talent. Acts include Andy Pursell, Billy Rice, Daisy Dukes Band, Jess Rojas, Eric Von, DJ Trevor and more.

Details: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. 21 and up: $7. 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Petra and Teresa at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Petra and Teresa will perform traditional German music for Good Liquid’s “Halfway to Good’toberfest” party this Saturday; traditional beers will be on tap.

Details: 2-8 p.m. Saturday. The Good Liquid Brewing Company, 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Trevor Bystrom and Syl Vee R at Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

Trevor Bystrom plays original acoustic music on multiple stringed instruments including slide guitar, 12-string guitar and the African harp.

Syl Vee R vocalizes over acoustic and electric guitar.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery





3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Schmitz Brothers Band at Linger Lodge

The Schmitz Brothers band is a family affair featuring twins Tim and Dave Schmitz on guitar and vocals and their dad Dave on bass. The band performs a wide range of music including classic rock, blues, jazz, reggae and bluegrass.

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Campground, 7205 85th St. Ct. E., Bradenton. Info: 941-755-2757; facebook.com/LingerLodge.

Sunday

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.

Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Memphis Rub Band at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.

This Friday, Memphis Rub Bnad takes the stage. Memphis Rub Band is a four-piece specializing in blues, R&B and rock and roll.

Details: 5 p.m. Sunday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant

The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.

Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.