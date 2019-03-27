Entertainment

It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

March 27, 2019 09:02 AM

ArtCenter Manatee will host a spring pottery sale showcasing the works of local artisans on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.
Courtesy of ArtCenter Manatee


Spring pottery sale

Bradenton non-profit ArtCenter Manatee will host a spring pottery sale featuring the works of local artisans on Friday and Saturday.

“Original, funcitional and fun” pottery of all shapes, sizes and colors will be available for purchase.

A raffle with a chance to win free pottery will be held on both days of the event.

Details: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: artcentermanatee.org.

Music-in-the-Park-12.jpg
Realize Bradenton’s Music in the Park concert series brings eight shows to Bradenton Riverwalk.
Realize Bradenton

Music in the Park

Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series continues on Friday on Bradenton Riverwalk.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the scenic Mosaic Amphitheater.

Food and drink (beer and wine included) will be on sale.

Get a little folksy this week with Passerine’s contemporary Americana sound that combines dobro, fiddle, guitar and harmonizing vocals.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays through April. Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

‘Liverpool Live’ Beatles tribute

Take a trip back to when the “Fab Four” were still on tour on Saturday at Manatee Performing Arts Center.

Liverpool Live is a Beatles tribute band that goes all in with authentic costumes and musical gear and note-for-note reproductions of beloved songs.

Details: 2 p.m. Saturday. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. $27-$37.

Info: 941-748-5875. manateeperformingartscenter.com.

3.Spencer Plachy (Scar) ⌐Disney. Photo by Deen van Meer.jpg
Spencer Plachy as Scar in The Lion King North American Tour.
Deen van Meer Disney

Last chance to see ‘The Lion King’

Disney’s “The Lion King” musical wraps up its stay in Sarasota this weekend.

The award-winning story and powerful songs haven’t lost any bite; in fact, the cast of the current North America tour is bringing a new passion to the timeless tale.

Catch the show before the beloved musical ends its run at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Details: Through Sunday. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $52-$167.

Info: 941-953-3368. vanwezel.org.

Guillermo Figuora 1.jpg
Guest conductor Guillermo Figueroa will lead the Sarasota Orchestra in Puerto Rican composer Ernesto Codero’s “Ínsula Tropical” for the group’s season finale this Sunday.
Courtesy of Sarasota Orchestra

Sarasota Orchestra season finale

The ever-awesome Sarasota Orchestra wraps up its current season with “Music of the Americas,” a symphonic highlight of classical music from Latin America and the United States.

“Ínsula Tropical” by Puerto Rican composer Ernesto Codero will open the performance.

The show also includes Copland’s “Clarinet Concerto,” composed in Rio de Janeiro, and Argentinian composer Alberto Ginastera’s “Variaciones Concertantes.”

Details: 4 p.m. Sunday. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $25-$65.

Info: sarasotaorchestra.org.

