It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

‘The Lion King’ debuts in Sarasota
Disney’s “The Lion King” musical is now playing in Sarasota.
The award-winning story and powerful songs haven’t lost any bite; in fact, the cast of the current North America tour is bringing a new passion to the timeless tale.
Catch a show during an extended two-week run at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
Details: Through March 31. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $52-$167.
Info: 941-953-3368. vanwezel.org.
By George, I Think We’ve Done It!
The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota will highlight the works of four greats in the history of modern music: George Harrison, George M. Cohen, George Michael and George Gershwin.
The show includes tribute artist performances and violin and piano solos.
The concert is the grand finale of the Pops Orchestra’s 2018-2019 season.
Details: 3 p.m. on Sunday at Riverview Performing Arts Center, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota, and 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. $20-$30. $15 for veterans.
Info: thepopsorchestra.org.
A Taste of Mixon’s
Take a free and delicious trip around Mixon’s Fruit Farms this Saturday.
Guests receive a passport upon arrival and can get it stamped by trying tasty samples, including fudge, cookies, honey, cheese, kettle corn, ice cream and even bamboo (it’s a food, too). Completed passports are entered into a drawing for a chance to win prizes.
Visitors will also have the chance to feed and pet small goats.
The Southeast High School orchestra will perform.
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Free.
Info: mixon.com.
Free community concert
The Manatee Community Concert Band presents “Picnic in the Park” featuring The Winetraub Duo (English horn, oboe and piano) this Saturday night at State College of Florida’s Neel Performing Arts Center.
The free show will feature popular concert band marches, anthems and overtures.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: 941-363-1237. manateeconcertband.org.
Music in the Park
Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series continues this Friday on Bradenton Riverwalk.
Music in the Park brings top local talent to the scenic Mosaic Amphitheater.
Food and drink (beer and wine included) will be on sale.
This week, Kettle of Fish will play.
Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.
Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays in March and April. Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.
Info: realizebradenton.com.
My Hometown Fest
My Hometown Fest brings live music, food and family fun to Nathan Benderson Park.
A $35 ticket includes free samples from more than 40 area restaurants and more than 20 local and regional craft beer breweries.
Popular local acts Billy Rice Band, Strangeways and Lisa Ridings Band will perform.
There’s lots for kids to enjoy too, including the Tampa Bay Bucs Kids Zone, a Bradenton Marauders pitching challenge, Mote Marine Lab touch tanks and a petting zoo.
Proceeds from the event support Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota and Sertoma Kids Clinic. The organizations serve children with speech, language and hearing disabilities.
Details: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $35. Ages 14 and under: Free. Parking: $5.
Info: myhometownfest.org.
