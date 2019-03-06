Listen up, Bradenton: Here’s live music this weekend and a concert series you should know about

There is a lot of great live music in and around Bradenton — you just have to know where to look.

The area attracts local and regional talent in genres including folk, jazz, blues, rock, hip-hop, punk, bluegrass, soul, country and classical.

A few staple spots for quality music are Fogartyville, Jerk Dog Records, Joyland Country Music Night Club and Growler’s Pub.

Also check out recurring events and street festivals like Main Street Live!, Bradenton Farmers’ Market and Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch.

Here are some live music highlights for this weekend.

Featured show: Music in the Park

Just in time for warmer weather, Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series returns to Bradenton Riverwalk this month.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the Mosaic Amphitheater on Fridays in March and April from 6 to 8 p.m.

Best of all, each show is free to attend.

Johnny Rawls kicks off the series this Friday.

Rawls is a touring singer and guitarist who is internationally recognized as a musical powerhouse. He’s also won top honors in the blues world. You don’t want to miss Rawls’ unique union of blues and soul.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays in March and April (starting March 8). Mosaic Amphitheater in Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

Thursday

Sundown at Fraternal Order of Eagles #3171

Warm up for the weekend with live music at the aerie on Thursday nights. Non-members are always welcome — just make sure to sign in at the door.

This week, Sundown takes the stage. Sundown plays classic country tunes.

Details: 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: foeaerie3171.com.

Friday

Betty Fox Band at Motorworks Brewing

There’s live music all weekend in the beer garden at Motorworks Brewing.

This Friday, award-winning local act the Betty Fox Band will play. Betty Fox’s live performance draws from her background in gospel and passion for soul music, and she is backed up by a skillful band.

Details: 7-11 p.m. Friday. Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: motorworksbrewing.com.

HighTime at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center

HighTime at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center





HighTime is a skillful trio of players from Connemara, Ireland. The group combines traditional Irish music with modern folk influences. There’s a bit of dance in the mix, too.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday. Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. $15 advance; $20 door. Info: wslr.org/fogartyville.

Shift Change Band at Angry Rooster Wing Company





Shift Change Band plays classic rock and music that has you wanting to get up and dance.

Details: 8 p.m.-midnight Friday. Angry Rooster Wing Company, 7230 52nd Place E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: facebook.com/angryroosterwingcompany.

TJ Cochran at Joyland Country Music Night Club

Joyland is back, and you can catch lots of great local and regional country music at the storied dance hall.

TJ Cochran is a singer-songwriter from Georgia performing country hits and originals with his five-piece band.

Details: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Joyland Country Music Night Club, 5520 14th St. W., Bradenton. Ages 21 and up: $7. Ages 18-20: $15. Info: joylandbradenton.com.

Donny LaPonte at The Good Liquid Brewing Company

Donny LaPonte is a singer-songwriter who re-imagines classic songs and writes his own; his live show features mellow vocals and instrument looping.

Details: 7-9 p.m. Friday. The Good Liquid Brewing Co., 4824 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: thegoodliquidbrewing.com.

Kettle of Fish at Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar

At Clancy’s Irish Sports Bar, drinks and live music are always in abundance.

This Friday, Kettle of Fish takes the stage. Kettle of Fish describe their sound as “festiblues,” or the kind of festival music that features blues, soul and funk with the energy of rock n’ roll.

Details: 6 p.m. Friday. Clancy’s Irish Pub, 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton. No cover. Info: clancysirishsportspub.com.

Friday Night Dances at Bradenton Woman’s Club

Every Friday night, the Bradenton Woman’s Club opens its doors to the public for a night of social ballroom dancing. Live music ranges from standards to 1940s, ’50s, ‘60s and contemporary numbers. Dance lessons are provided from 7-8 p.m. It’s a BYOB affair (cups, ice and soda are available).

Details: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. Info: 941-773-0177. bradentonwomansclub.com.

Experimental Farm Road at Growler’s Pub

A psychedelic folk band homegrown in Sarasota, Experimental Farm Road takes ‘60s classics to heart with their vintage covers and groovy originals.

Details: 9 p.m. Friday. Growler’s Pub, 2831 N Tamiami Trail. No cover. Info: growlersonline.com.

Saturday

ADSOS and Bill Vinhage at Bradenton Farmers’ Market





Bradenton Farmers’ Market brings fresh produce, crafts and more to Old Main Street every Saturday from October through May.

It also attracts some major musical talent.

This week’s performers are ADSOS, an acoustic duo of violin and guitar, and Bill Vinhage, an acoustic singer-songwriter.

Details: 10:30 a.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

Wynn Taylor at 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery hosts live music on the patio every Saturday night.

Wynn Taylor is a singer and songwriter of Americana music.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Saturday. 3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. No cover. Info: 3keysbrewing.com.

Berry Oakley and Friends at Cortez Kitchen

Berry Oakley plays blues rock with experimental undertones.

Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. Cortez Kitchen, 4528 119th St. W., Cortez. No cover. Info: thecortezkitchen.com.

Lauris Vidal and Tuff Son at Darwin Brewing

Lauris Vidal is a one-man-band who describes his sound as “soulful howling over a bed of handmade instruments and pounding rhythms.”

Sarastoa-based singer-songwriter Tuff Son plays original music “that makes you homesick.”

Details: 7-10 p.m. Saturday. Darwin Brewing Company and Taproom, 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: darwinbrewingco.com.

Concrete Edgar at Drift Inn





Southern and classic rock band Concrete Edgar is a regular fixture at Drift Inn on Bradenton Beach.

Details: 9 p.m. Saturday. Drift Inn, 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. No cover. Info: 941-778-9088.

Doug Deming and the Jewel Tones at Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar

Doug Deming and his band are lifelong blues musicians. Experience and energy meet when they take the stage.

Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Swordfish Grill and Tiki Bar, 4628 119th St. W., Cortez. Info: swordfishgrillcortez.com.

Sunday

Eric Von at Riveria Dunes Dockside

Eric Von at Riveria Dunes Dockside

Eric Von is a country music singer-songwriter from Cortez with Nashville experience.

Details: 6 p.m. Sunday. Riveria Dunes Dockside, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto. No cover. Info: rivieradunesdockside.com.

Truality at Blue Rooster

Every Sunday, Blue Rooster hosts a Gospel Brunch Buffet with Southern comfort food and live gospel music. This week, Truality will perform.

Truality is a band that performs gospel music in all new ways, incorporating R&B, jazz, funk and Latin rhythm.

Details: 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday. Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St., Sarasota. No cover. Info: blueroostersrq.com.

Barbara Jordan Quartet at Scarpino’s Family Restaurant

The Barbara Jordan Quartet performs jazz, swing and music from the Great American Songbook.

Details: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Scarpino’s Family Restaurant, 6152 14th St. W., Bradenton. No cover. Info: scarpinosfamilyrestaurant.com.