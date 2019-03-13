Entertainment

It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

March 13, 2019 10:49 AM

Bradenton’s Have Gun, Will Travel will grace Old Main Street with their folk rock sounds this Saturday during Main Street Live.
Courtesy of Independent Jones


Main Street Live!

Warm up for St. Patrick’s Day this Saturday night in downtown Bradenton.

Main Street Live is a six-hour street party that brings food, drink, music and festivity to Old Main Street.

Bradenton’s own famous folk-rockers Have Gun, Will Travel are headlining the festivities.

St. Petersburg soul-rock-pop act HoneyWhat will open.

Details: 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: facebook.com/OldMainStreetMerchantsAssociation.

World of watercolors

The Studio at Gulf and Pine in Anna Maria is hosting a juried exhibit of dazzling watercolors through April 6.

All of the paintings are created using transparent watercolors that allow colors and texture to shine through.

A reception on Thursday night will feature light refreshments, an awards ceremony and an opportunity to vote on a people’s choice award.

Details: Reception: 6-8 p.m. Thursday. Exhibit: Through April 6. The Studio at Gulf and Pine, 10101 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria. Free.

Info: studioatgulfandpine.com.

0601_brlo_botanical7-jpg.JPG
A plumeria in bloom at Palma Sola Botanical Park.
Herald File Photo

Plants for sale ... and much more

With spring just around the corner, Palma Sola Botanical Park is hosting a giant plant sale this Saturday.

Stock up on exotic and colorful plants, garden items, arts, crafts and more.

Barbecue and sweet treats will be available for purchase, and there will be live music, too.

The plant sale is also a great opportunity to stroll the lush grounds of the park and see what’s blooming.

Details: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Palma Sola Botanical Park, 9800 17th Ave. NW., Bradenton. Free.

Info: palmasolabp.org.

Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa in "The Lion King" North American Tour.
Gerald Ramsey as Mufasa in “The Lion King” North American Tour.
Matthew Murphy Disney

‘The Lion King’ debuts in Sarasota

Disney’s “The Lion King” musical pounces on Sarasota this weekend.

The award-winning story and powerful songs haven’t lost any bite; in fact, the cast of the current North America tour is bringing a new passion to the timeless tale.

Catch a show during an extended two-week run at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Details: Thursday-March 31. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. $52-$167.

Info: 941-953-3368. vanwezel.org.

Music-in-the-Park-64.jpg
Jam out to local bands at the Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk during Music in the Park on Friday nights in March and April.
Realize Bradenton

Music in the Park

Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series continues this Friday on Bradenton Riverwalk.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the scenic Mosaic Amphitheater.

Food and drink (beer and wine included) will be on sale.

BABYL, the musical project of Benjamin Jacobs, will play. The singer-songwriter and pianist writes soulful and emotive tunes that are amazing performed solo or backed by his energetic band.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays in March and April. Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

