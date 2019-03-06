Entertainment

It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

March 06, 2019 09:23 AM

Ringling Underground is held on the first Thursday night of every month and features experimental music and art.
Ringling Underground

Ringling Underground is this Thursday night. Explore the courtyard at The Ringling after hours with live music and experimental art.

This month, California indie rockers SWIMM will headline the music lineup.

The crowd will also be in for a special treat when original Ringling Bros & Barnum & Bailey Circus members perform live.

Select museum galleries will remain open until 11 p.m.

The event includes a cash bar and it’s always free for college students with a valid ID.

Details: 8-11 p.m. Thursday. The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $15; free for students with I.D.

Info: ringling.org.

Jam out to local bands at the Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk during Music in the Park on Friday nights in March and April.
Music in the Park

Realize Bradenton’s popular outdoor concert series kicks off this Friday on Bradenton Riverwalk.

Music in the Park brings top local talent to the scenic Mosaic Amphitheater.

Food and drink (beer and wine included) will be on sale.

Soul and blues powerhouse Johnny Rawls will get the party started on Friday night.

Details: 6-8 p.m. Fridays in March and April. Mosaic Amphitheater on Bradenton Riverwalk, 606 Third Ave. W., Bradenton.

Info: realizebradenton.com.

See local talent, try your hand at crafts and learn about local history this Saturday at Palmetto’s Heritage Festival at Palmetto Historical Park.
Palmetto’s Heritage Festival

Palmetto Historical Park and Manatee County Agricultural Museum present Palmetto’s Heritage Festival this Saturday.

The event is free to attend and includes live music, craft demonstrations, hands-on activities for all ages and food vendors.

Guided tours of historical buildings will be held at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

The 1880 Heritage Station is transformed into a functional post office for one day. Outgoing mail will receive a commemorative touch by local artist Barbara H. Hart.

You can also attend a chicken and yellow rice luncheon at the Woman’s Club of Palmetto for $12.

Details: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free.

Info: palmettohistoricalpark.com.

Sarasota Jazz Festival

The Sarasota Jazz Festival is a worthy destination for any true music fan.

This weekend’s lineup includes classic, contemporary and Latin jazz, plus some blues for good measure.

Buy tickets for individual shows or a combo package for the entire festival.

Details: Through Saturday. Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Boulevard of the Arts, Sarasota. $40-$55.

Info: 941-366-1552. sarasotajazzfestival.org.

See an aerialist whirl on the cyr-wheel, and many other daring acts, at Circus Sarasota, which is being held at Nathan Benderson Park.
Circus Sarasota

The big top has landed in Nathan Benderson Park.

Circus Sarasota is packing the tent with international talent for its 22nd year.

See a juggler from Russia, hand-balancers from Italy, teeterboard acrobats from Sweden, a clown from Portugal and much, much more.

Details: Through Sunday. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $15-$55.

Info: circusarts.org.

