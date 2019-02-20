It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

Circus Sarasota
The big top has landed in Nathan Benderson Park.
Circus Sarasota is packing the tent with international talent for its 22nd year.
See a juggler from Russia, hand-balancers from Italy, teeterboard acrobats from Sweden, a clown from Portugal and much, much more.
Details: Wednesdays to Sundays through March 10. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $15-$55.
Info: circusarts.org.
Orchids for sale
Plantio La Orquidea is an orchid nursery in Manatee County, and this weekend the public will have a rare chance to visit.
Browse more than 10,000 square feet of orchids on display, including rare hybrids, and get advice on growing them from experts.
The nursery specializes in orchids that don’t require a lot of fuss in Florida’s climate, and the greenhouses are bursting with color and diverse plant forms. Good luck leaving without a new plant or three.
Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Plantio La Orquidea, 3480 Tallevast Road, Sarasota.
Info: 941-504-7737.
Bradenton Farmers’ Market
Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.
Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.
Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.
‘Drawn to Line and Color’
Buy jewelry, help animals
You read that right.
Animal Network, an Ellenton-based non-profit, is raising funds for the mission of helping local animals in a unique way.
$5 gets you entry into a sale of high-quality (and totally fabulous) costume jewelry at Waterline Marina Resort in Holmes Beach.
Donating a piece of costume entry also counts as admission.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club, 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. $5 or donation of costume jewelery.
Info: animalnetworkinc.com.
