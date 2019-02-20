Entertainment

It’s your weekend: Here are some of the top events happening around Bradenton

By Ryan Ballogg

February 20, 2019 09:36 AM

Circus Sarasota-Valerie Inertie.jpg
See an aerialist whirl on the cyr-wheel, and many other daring acts, at Circus Sarasota.
Yan Revazov Courtesty of Sarasota Circus

Circus Sarasota

The big top has landed in Nathan Benderson Park.

Circus Sarasota is packing the tent with international talent for its 22nd year.

See a juggler from Russia, hand-balancers from Italy, teeterboard acrobats from Sweden, a clown from Portugal and much, much more.

Details: Wednesdays to Sundays through March 10. Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. $15-$55.

Info: circusarts.org.

DSC_0760.JPG
An orchid plant in bloom in one of the greenhouses at Plantio La Orquidea, an orchid nursery in Manatee County.
Ryan Ballogg rballogg@bradenton.com

Orchids for sale

Plantio La Orquidea is an orchid nursery in Manatee County, and this weekend the public will have a rare chance to visit.

Browse more than 10,000 square feet of orchids on display, including rare hybrids, and get advice on growing them from experts.

The nursery specializes in orchids that don’t require a lot of fuss in Florida’s climate, and the greenhouses are bursting with color and diverse plant forms. Good luck leaving without a new plant or three.

Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Plantio La Orquidea, 3480 Tallevast Road, Sarasota.

Info: 941-504-7737.

Plantio La Orquidea is an orchid farm in Manatee County that specializes in orchid plant varieties that thrive in Florida.

By

zwFarmersMarket02.JPG
There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which happens every Saturday morning October-May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton.
Bradenton Herald file photo

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

IMG_4184_1531919067995.jpg
The Studio at Gulf and Pine

‘Drawn to Line and Color’

The Studio at Gulf and Pine presents the work of painter Richard Thomas this month with “Drawn to Line and Color.”
The exhibit features 50 clothed figurative drawings.

Some are thoughtful, some are funny and all of them are spontaneous.
An artist’s reception will be held this Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Details: On display through March 2. The Studio at Gulf and Pine, 10101 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria.

puppy-1118584_1920.jpg
pixabay.com

Buy jewelry, help animals

You read that right.

Animal Network, an Ellenton-based non-profit, is raising funds for the mission of helping local animals in a unique way.

$5 gets you entry into a sale of high-quality (and totally fabulous) costume jewelry at Waterline Marina Resort in Holmes Beach.

Donating a piece of costume entry also counts as admission.

Details: 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Waterline Marina Resort and Beach Club, 5325 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. $5 or donation of costume jewelery.

Info: animalnetworkinc.com.

