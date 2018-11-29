Elton John will return for postponed Tampa and Orlando shows in 2019

On Tuesday, a serious ear infection caused Elton John to postpone two sold-out Florida stops on his farewell tour.

The announcement came almost 30 minutes after a concert at the Amway Center in Orlando was supposed to begin.

The following night’s performance at Amalie Arena in Tampa was also postponed.

“We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn’t have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve,” John said in a social media post. “I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to make. Thank you for all your patience and support.”

On Thursday, Amalie Arena announced that John will return to Tampa for a make-up show on Nov. 4, 2019.

Orlando ticket holders will have less time to wait. John will return to Amway Center in Orlando on March 18, 2019.

All tickets for the original shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates, according to press releases from both venues.