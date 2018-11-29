Elton John to call it quits after this tour: ‘I just never thought that fatherhood could bring me so much joy’

Singer and composer Elton John announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, dubbed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The tour starts on 8 September in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Elton John will return for postponed Tampa and Orlando shows in 2019

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

November 29, 2018 05:23 PM

On Tuesday, a serious ear infection caused Elton John to postpone two sold-out Florida stops on his farewell tour.

The announcement came almost 30 minutes after a concert at the Amway Center in Orlando was supposed to begin.

The following night’s performance at Amalie Arena in Tampa was also postponed.

“We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn’t have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve,” John said in a social media post. “I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to make. Thank you for all your patience and support.”

I’m so deeply sorry to everyone attending the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight. I have been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection up in time for me to play Orlando. I travelled to the venue in preparation for the show, but after further consultation with doctors before taking the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that I still wasn't well enough to perform. We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn't have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve. I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to take. I will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up fully, and both shows will be rescheduled as soon as possible. I promise I will be back to make it up to you and apologise for all the inconvenience. Thank-you for all your patience and support. Love, Elton #EltonFarewellTour

On Thursday, Amalie Arena announced that John will return to Tampa for a make-up show on Nov. 4, 2019.

Orlando ticket holders will have less time to wait. John will return to Amway Center in Orlando on March 18, 2019.

All tickets for the original shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates, according to press releases from both venues.

