Suffering from ear infection, Elton John postpones Orlando and Tampa shows

Almost 30 minutes after a sold-out Elton John show in Orlando was supposed to begin, venue staff announced that it was postponed.
“We’re sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight,” reads a statement on the Amway Center’s Twitter page. “The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets.”
John’s Wednesday night stop at Amalie Arena in Tampa will also be postponed.
“Due to an ear infection and doctor’s orders, the sold out show scheduled for Wednesday, November 28, 2018 in Tampa is being postponed to a date to be determined,” read a press release from Amalie Arena. “All tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled date which will be announced shortly - no exchanges needed. If a guest cannot attend the rescheduled date, refunds are available at point of purchase.”
The Orlando and Tampa stops were part of John’s farewell tour, titled “Farewell Yellow Brick Road.”
The tour’s next scheduled stop is Atlanta for back-to-back sold-out shows on Nov. 20 and Dec. 1 at the State Farm Arena.
Comments