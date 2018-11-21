The Bradenton Blues Festival is officially sold out. No ticket? You can still see this free show.

More than a week before it begins, the 2018 Bradenton Blues Festival is officially sold out.
Non-profit Realize Bradenton, which produces the festival, announced Wednesday afternoon that all of the tickets for this year’s event are gone.
Advance tickets for the nine-hour festival sold for $40 each. No tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the festival.
The annual event showcases renowned and award-winning blues musicians.
This year, headliners include The Welch-Ledbetter Connection and Mr. Sipp.
The festival has become a destination for blues fans, attracting travelers from 10 foreign countries, 35 states and 225 zip codes in Florida, according to Johnette Isham, executive director of Realize Bradenton.
Ticket sales are always limited due to the capacity of the Riverwalk Event Pavilion where the concert is held each year.
For blues fans that did not get tickets in time, there is still one way to get in on the fun.
A “Blues Appetizer” concert on Friday, Nov. 30, is free and does not require a festival ticket to attend.
Local blues acts Memphis Rub Band and the Bridget Kelly Band will perform on Bradenton Riverwalk.
Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or a blanket and set up for the show.
Food, craft beer, wine and blues gear will be available for purchase during the concert.
Details: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. Bradenton Riverwalk Event Pavilion, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Free. bradentonbluesfestival.org/blues-appetizer-concert.
