It’s your weekend: Here are some fun things to do around Bradenton

The Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival will be held on Nov. 24 and 25, 2018. Seafood and Music Festivals

Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival

Enjoy fresh local seafood, drinks, shopping and lots of live music at the Lakewood Ranch Seafood and Music Festival.

Saturday performers are Kate Keys Band (blues, rock, variety), Sarasota Steel Pan Band (Caribbean), Big Night Out (Latin funk, Motown R&B dance music), CeCe Teneal & Soul Kamotion (blues, soul, roots) and the Caribbean Chillers (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band).

Sunday performers are The Whole Band featuring Callie Chappell (Americana, Rock, bluegrass and R&B), Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul) and the Billy Rice Band (country rock).

Details: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. 8100 Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Free. VIP: $75.

Info: seafoodfestivals.com.

There’s lots to see, hear and taste at the Bradenton Farmers Market, which happens every Saturday morning October-May on Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Bradenton Farmers’ Market

Stroll Old Main Street, stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, shop crafts, listen to local live music, check out cooking demonstrations and more, every Saturday at the Bradenton Farmers’ Market.

Details: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. 400 12th St. W., Bradenton. Free.

Info: realizebradenton.com/farmers_market.

The Mosaic Center for Nature, Exploration, Science & Technology, or NEST, at Robinson Preserve. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Nest Nature Days

Saturday at Robinson Preserve, visitors are invited to “Walk the grounds of the historic Reasoner Tract and observe botanical giants collected from around the world.

Explore the canopy boardwalk among the banyans, climb to the top of the crow’s nest, take in breathtaking panorama views and make an exciting exit from the building via slide.”

And after you’re done at the Nest, there’s a lot more nature to explore.

Details: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Robinson Preserve, 10299 Ninth Ave. NW., Bradenton.

Info: 941-742-5923 ext. 6039. mymanatee.org.

“Landscape with Gazebo” by Keiko Romerstein, now on display at ArtCenter Manatee’s exhibit of the Sumi-e Society of America. ArtCenter Manatee

Art of the Sumi-E Society

There’s little more than a week left to catch a glimpse of amazing ink paintings at ArtCenter Manatee. “Sumi-e” is the Japanese word for black ink painting, a style in which every stroke of the brush is carefully considered.

The diversity in the art form is extreme, ranging from simple calligraphy to detailed landscapes.

Details: Through Nov. 30. ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Free. Info: artcentermanatee.org.

South Florida Museum is home to the Bishop Planetarium, an astronomy education center and multimedia theater. South Florida Museum

See the moon up close

A new exhibit at South Florida Museum called “A New Moon Rises,” features large-scale, high-resolution photographs of the lunar surface captured by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera over six years. The exhibit is included with admission.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. South Florida Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. $14-$19.

Info: southfloridamuseum.org.